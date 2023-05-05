The Yankton Parks Advisory Board reminds city dog owners to be responsible and obey the local ordinance for dog waste.

The ordinance states, “The person in control of any dog shall be required to remove and properly dispose of any fecal material deposited by said animal on public property or property other than the property of the dog’s owner.” This would include trails, parks, the walking bridge, ball fields and fenced in areas in the community’s parks system that some citizens use as private off-leash dog parks. Please keep all dogs on a leash in all of the City properties listed above (trails, parks, the walking bridge, ball field and fenced in areas).

