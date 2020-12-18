New at the Yankton Community Library this week.
LARGE PRINT
• “The Killings at Kingfisher Hill” by Sophie Hannah, fiction
• “Private Vegas” by Maxine Paetro, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “All About the Story: News, Power, Politics, and the Washington Post” by Leonard Downie Jr., nonfiction
• “Astrology for Life: the Ultimate Guide to Finding Wisdom in the Stars” by Nina Kahn, nonfiction
• “Canine Good Citizen: Ten Essential Skills Every Well-Mannered Dog Should Know” by Mary R. Burch, nonfiction
• “Catching the Wind: Edward Kennedy and the Liberal Hour” by Neal Gabler, nonfiction
• “Decoding the World: a Roadmap for The Questioner” by Po Bronson, nonfiction
• “Democracy in One Book Or Less: How it Works, Why It Doesn’t, and Why Fixing It Is Easier Than You Think” by David Litt, nonfiction
• “Easy Knitted Fingerless Gloves: Stylish Japanese Knitting Patterns for Hand, Wrist, and Arm Warmers” by Nihon Vogue, nonfiction
• “Empty: a Memoir” by Susan Burton, nonfiction
• “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again” by Lysa Terkeurst, nonfiction
• “The How Not to Diet Cookbook: 100+ Recipes for Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss” by Michael Greger, nonfiction
• “JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956” by Fredrik Logevall, nonfiction
• “The Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson, nonfiction
• “Me and My Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band” by Willie Nelson, nonfiction
• “Quick and Delicious: 100 Recipes to Cook in 30 Minutes or Less” by Gordon Ramsay, nonfiction
• “South Dakota in Poems” edited by Christine Stewart-Nunez, nonfiction
• “Spotted Tail: Warrior and Statesman” by Richmond L. Clow, nonfiction
• “Stakes is High: Life After the American Dream” by Mychal Denzel Smith, nonfiction
• “A Voyage Across an Ancient Ocean: A Bicycle Journey Through the Northern Dominion of Oil” by David Goodrich, nonfiction
• “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May, nonfiction
• “Aiming for Love” by Mary Connealy, fiction
• “Almost Dead” by Lisa Jackson, fiction
• “The Amish Widow’s Rescue” by Rachel J. Good, fiction
• “The Archive of the Forgotten” by A.J. Hackwith, fiction
• “Betty” by Tiffany McDaniel, fiction
• “The Book of Dragons: an Anthology” editedby Jonathan Strahan, fiction
• “Breathe the Sky” by Michelle Hazen, fiction
• “The Enlightenment of Bees” by Rachel Linden, fiction
• “Exile Music” by Jennifer Steil, fiction
• “Florida Man” by Tom Cooper, fiction
• “Hairpin Curves” by Elia Winters, fiction
• “Her Secret Song” by Mary Connealy, fiction
• “If She Only Knew” by Lisa Jackson, fiction
• “In A Holidaze” by Christina Lauren, fiction
• “The Killings at Kingfisher Hill” by Sophie Hannah, fiction
• “The Paris Secret” by Natasha Lester, fiction
• “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke, fiction
• “The Roommate” by Rosie Danan, fiction
• “The Secret of You and Me” by Melissa Lenhardt, fiction
• “The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany” by Lori Nelson Spielman, fiction
• “Trial By Fire” by Terri Blackstock, fiction
• “The Weekend” by Charlotte Wood, fiction
• “When You Kiss Me” by Bella Andre, fiction
• “Woman of Sunlight” by Mary Connealy, fiction
• “You Betrayed Me” by Lisa Jackson, fiction
• “You Lucky Dog” by Julia London, fiction
AUDIO CDs
• “The Last Story of Mina Lee” by Nancy Jooyoun Kim, fiction
• “Three Women Disappear” by James Patterson, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Global Citizenship: Engage in the Politics of a Changing World” by Julie Knutson, nonfiction
• “Grimoire Noir” by Vera Greentea, fiction, graphic novel
• “Long Way Down” by Danica Novgordoff, fiction, graphic novel
• “The Montague Twins: The Witch’s Hand” by Nathan Page, fiction, graphic novel
• “Suncatcher” by Jose Pimienta, fiction, graphic novel
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Capybaras” by Martha E. H. Rustad, nonfiction
• “How Big Is Our Baby?: A 9-Month Guide For Soon-To-Be” Siblings by Smriti Parasadam-Halls, nonfiction
• “Masked Ninja” by Mary Nhin, nonfiction
• “Usborne Big Picture Thesaurus” by Rachael Saunders, nonfiction
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “Christmas at Hogwarts: Magical Movie Moments” by Jody Revenson, nonfiction
• “What the Eagle Sees: Indigenous Stories of Rebellion and Renewal” by Eldon Yellowhorn, nonfiction
• “Bink & Gollie: Three for One” by Kate DiCamillo, fiction
• “City Spies” by James Ponti, fiction
• “The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road” by Max Brallier, fiction
• “The Last Kids on Earth June’s Wild Flight” by Max Brallier, fiction
• “The Lost Wonderland” by J. Scott Savage, fiction
• “Science Comics: Rocks and Minerals, Geology from Caverns to the Cosmos” by Andy Hirsch, nonfiction, graphic novel
ADULT DVD’s
• “The Irishman,” fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
