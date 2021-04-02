INTERCHANGE
Interchange met for an online Zoom meeting on Monday, March 22, 2021. The group welcomed new member, Jodi Kubal, Clinic Manager with Avera. Paula Tacke with the Mead Cultural Education Center gave updates and details on many upcoming and exciting programs. Julie Amsberry, director of Yankton Area Arts, provided information on the must-see art gallery display and unique upcoming classes. City of Yankton Assistant Library Director, Linda Dobrovolny, told the group about opportunities for all ages happening at the library. She also provided information to the members on the Yankton Chamber/Interchange City Commission Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. on Facebook LIVE.
The meeting hostess was Debra Farver, SDSU College of Pharmacy Professor, Retired. The program presenter was Martha Holstein, MD, Internal Medicine-Pediatrics at Yankton Medical Clinic. Dr. Holstein presentation topic was, “Pediatrics to Adults: A Spectrum of Care.”
The next meeting will held be on Monday, April 5, 2021 via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.