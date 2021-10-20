HOWARD — Horizon Health Care employees have once again come together to support their local communities and patients by spreading the light and passing the torch in their annual Employee Giving Campaign.
This year’s campaign, “Team > Me,” combines an Olympics theme of passing the torch with new Horizon CEO Wade Erickson’s focus on team building and a selfless mission. The Employee Giving Campaign launched in 2016.
“Horizon employees not only take the best care of you when you walk into your rural Horizon clinic, but they also reach back into their own pockets and give gifts to support you, their patients, through the Horizon Health Foundation,” said Brianna Feldhaus, Horizon Health Foundation Fundraising Officer. “Over the last five years, the employees of Horizon Health Care have raised $264,632.28, helping over 1,500 patients across the state of South Dakota.”
Throughout the year, Horizon employees volunteer and serve in their communities, and the Employee Giving Campaign is another chance for them to give back to their patients. Having rural access to health care helps 28,000 patients across the state receive primary health care. Generous partners, community members, and employees that give donations through the Horizon Health Foundation help with Horizon’s capital projects, equipment purchases and patient care.
“I choose to give to the employee giving campaign because while working for Horizon, I have seen people refuse critically needed health care due to inability to pay,” said Dawn Rassel, Medical Assistant at Woonsocket Community Health Center and member of the Employee Giving Committee. “Through Horizon’s charity care or cancer screening programs, lives may be saved because patients now have resources to get the care they need.”
Horizon’s employees are dedicated to patients in their local communities, with 50% percent giving back to the Horizon Health Foundation throughout the year. All donations raised through the employee campaign will benefit Horizon’s patients and local clinics through the Horizon Health Foundation’s funds of capital and equipment needs. Individuals can join their local health care employees by considering a gift in their honor to the Horizon Health Foundation. More information on the funds and how to give can be found at horizonhealthfoundation.com/donate.
The Horizon Health Foundation was established in 2016 to ensure rural health care access to those in need and provide funding for Horizon Health Care. Horizon Health Foundation, a tax-exempt, non-profit corporation, seeks through responsible activities to encourage and derive sustaining gift support from current and former patients and interested friends, including corporate entities. The Horizon Health Foundation, operating in coordination with Horizon Health Care, is the duly designated fundraising arm for Horizon Health Care. In the broadest sense, the purpose of the Foundation is to create an awareness of the financial needs of Horizon Health Care, which are not provided by patient charges and to systematically implement plans by which dollar needs can be met.
