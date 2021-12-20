UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS
SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls congratulates more than 550 students who made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
• Rachel Boyer of Hudson. Major(s): Psychology and Sociology
• Sydney McKee of Alcester. Major(s): Media Studies
• Caleb Larson of Beresford. Major(s): Elementary Education
• Stephen Waltner of Freeman. Major(s): Chemistry Education and Secondary Education
• Erika Christensen of Hurley. Major(s): Nursing
• Rylee Hamling of North Sioux City. Major(s): Biology
• Nicole Jacobson of Dakota Dunes. Major(s): Business Administration and Sports Management
• Katelyn Schaefer of Parker. Major(s): Nursing
• Taylor Bietz of Scotland. Major(s): Exercise Science
• Melissa Kroeker of Viborg. Major(s): Mathematics Education and Secondary Education
• Holly Mines of Yankton. Major(s): Elementary Education and Special Education
• Kelsey Oswald of Yankton. Major(s): Pre-Nursing
• Gracie Wold of Armour. Major(s): Media Studies
• Abigail Spawn of Geddes. Major(s): Nursing
• Will Miller of Platte. Major(s): Business Administration
• Tecla Kramer of Creighton. Major(s): Nursing
• Aerica Schroeder of Beresford. Major(s): Accounting and Business Administration
• Molly Ebert of Beresford. Major(s): Elementary Education
• Mariah Heckathorn of Elk Point. Major(s): Spanish Education
• Anna Schroeder of Marion. Major(s): Art
• Brennan Moran of North Sioux City. Major(s): Biology and Psychology
• Aubrey Kilbourn of Parker. Major(s): Social Work
• Peyton Hochstein of Scotland. Major(s): Social Work and Sociology
• Perla Chavez Alarcon of Yankton. Major(s): Social Work
• Owen Feser of Yankton. Major(s): Business Administration
• Olivia Larson of Yankton. Major(s): Health Administration
• Brooklyn Brouwer of Armour. Major(s): Elementary Education and Special Education
• Maddilyn Miller of Platte. Major(s): Exercise Science
• Kelly Sondgeroth of Platte. Major(s): Exercise Science
• Kamilla Pheifer of Platte. Major(s): Social Work and Criminal Justice
• Cassie Altwine of Crofton. Major(s): English Education and Secondary Education
AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY
SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is pleased to announce those students who have earned a Presidential Scholarship for Academic Year 2021-22. This scholarship recognizes academic excellence demonstrated through success in the classroom or through outstanding scores achieved on the ACT or SAT.
• Coral Bates of Centerville
• Elizabeth Gullikson of Parker
• Brooke Kiepke of North Sioux City
• Amber Schulz of Vermillion
• Cadence Stewart of Beresford
• Kayleigh Thill of Chancellor
• Serena Voegeli of McCook Lake
• Brianna Wildermuth of Vermillion
• Nora Winckler of Scotland
RYAN LUNZ
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Medical Center held a winter commencement ceremony for 372 students on Friday, Dec. 17, at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Below is a list of colleges and programs in which area students are enrolled, student names and their hometowns. Due to privacy, some students have chosen not to be listed in the news release.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION
• Laurel — Ryan Lunz (With Highest Distinction)
