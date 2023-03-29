Yankton Medical Clinic’s Dr. Amanda Sedlacek has been selected as the 2023 South Dakota American College of Physicians Early Career Physician of the Year. She is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine/Palliative Care Physician with Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.

According to Jennifer Hsu, MD, FACP, FIDSA Chair SD ACP Awards Committee, “This award honors an internist who is practicing in the state of South Dakota and is within 16 years of graduation from medical school. The recipient should demonstrate the ideals of the profession and maintain an active role in the activities of the South Dakota American College of Physicians.”  

