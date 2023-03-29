Yankton Medical Clinic’s Dr. Amanda Sedlacek has been selected as the 2023 South Dakota American College of Physicians Early Career Physician of the Year. She is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine/Palliative Care Physician with Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.
According to Jennifer Hsu, MD, FACP, FIDSA Chair SD ACP Awards Committee, “This award honors an internist who is practicing in the state of South Dakota and is within 16 years of graduation from medical school. The recipient should demonstrate the ideals of the profession and maintain an active role in the activities of the South Dakota American College of Physicians.”
Dr. Sedlacek was notified of her selection from Dr. Hsu. She will be presented the SD ACP Early Career Physician of the Year award during a reception later this year.
“What an honor for Dr. Sedlacek,” said Becky McManus, CEO, Yankton Medical Clinic. “She is an Internal Medicine Physician respected by not only her peers, but also her patients. Dr. Sedlacek consistently receives a perfect 5.0-star rating on Physician rankings such as Google, WebMD, Rater8, and Vitals. Her approach to internal medicine exemplifies a high standard of care by treating the whole person, not just the symptoms, and by establishing long term care.”
She concludes, “We congratulate Dr. Sedlacek on her well-earned award.”
