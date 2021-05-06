My friend went through a divorce. Like most who have traveled that road, he did not plan such when he got married and it came as a terrible surprise to him. He felt he had failed.
He said that for a long time after the divorce he would go to church and he was not able to hear the sermon or participate in the liturgy or sing the hymns. He said that his hope was gone. Nothing spoke to him of God’s forgiveness or love. Except. There was an except. Except for the Supper of our Lord. It was there, he said, in the simple act of receiving that plain food and hearing the remarkable words, “the Body of Christ given for you, the Blood of Christ shed for you,” that he heard and perhaps tasted the goodness and the forgiveness of God. In that Supper he found some peace and hope was restored. My friend caught a glimpse of Jesus in the breaking of the bread.
There is this beautiful story in the gospel of Luke (Luke 24:13-35) that takes place after the death of Jesus. Two of his disciples are walking along when Jesus joins them. Of course they don’t recognize him; they saw him dead and buried. They tell this stranger about Jesus, about his death, and then they say these words, “but we had hoped.” Past tense. Jesus had given them hope, but now hope was dead and buried.
When they stop for the evening, the two disciples invite the stranger to join them for supper. During the meal he takes bread, gives thanks, breaks it and gives the bread to the two disciples. Then we are told that “their eyes were opened, and they recognized him.” There was something in that action that stirred the memory. Then in the same sentence, “and he vanished out of their sight.” Just a glimpse. A tiny bit of grace. But it is enough. Their hope is renewed. They had earlier invited him to stay, but he does not stay. But it’s okay. They only needed a sign, something they could hang onto, something to keep them, to give them hope.
They go back to Jerusalem, to tell the other disciples. They become witnesses. They who had lost hope, who could only say, “but we had hoped,” now have their hope renewed and they become witnesses. Rabbi Abraham Heschel, wrote: “There are no proofs for the existence of God, there are only witnesses.”
In a story by Dostoevsky, “The House of the Dead,” there are these words: “That is why every convict in Russia, whatever prison he may be in, grows restless in the spring with the first kindly rays of sunshine. Yet they dream at least of how they might escape and where they might escape to and comfort their hearts with the very desire, with the very imagination of it being possible. Imprisonment would be unbearable without hope. Without hope one cannot live.”
Jurgen Moltmann: “Hope is nothing else than the expectation of those things which faith has believed to have been truly promised by God. . . . faith is the foundation upon which hope rests, hope nourishes and sustains faith.” So it follows that when hope is gone, then faith too will soon vanish. “Without hope one cannot live.”
When Harry Truman served in World War 1, he said what kept him were the letters from home, from family. They were a sign, he was not forgotten, he was loved.
My friend needed such a sign, so he put himself in a place, at the table of our Lord, hoping to catch a glimpse of Jesus, and he did. It was enough to keep him. It was not magic. It was not pretend. It was not wishful thinking or the power of positive thinking. It was real. It was faith. It was hope restored.
Martin Luther said that Christ is both hidden and revealed. Even after Christ’s entrance into our lives, we do not feel unfailingly secure. “Stay with us,” the two implore. We would like some certainty. He did not stay. They would learn to live by faith, as we too live by faith, but faith needs hope, a glimpse of God once in awhile. Even if it is only a simple, plain thing like the breaking of bread.
Or a word, or a hug. She had lost her husband the week before. She came back to worship, and no one knew what to say, so no one said anything. Then a friend came to her, wrapped her arms around her, wept with her. It didn’t change the truth of her husband’s death, but it gave her a glimpse of Jesus, and it helped.
