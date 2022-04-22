I’ve spoken often about “community cats,” a term used to describe outdoor, unowned, free-roaming cats that are healthy and rely on a food source, often provided by a human.
The board of directors at Heartland Humane Society has accepted some great intake protocols in recent years to keep true community cats outside where they are happy. Some of those tactics include spay and neuter options for this population.
But, as spring approaches, healthy community cats that are not fixed often produce one or more litters. The shelter team is gearing up to provide the best opportunities to public requests.
New this year is a kitten care kit. HHS is recruiting donors to sponsor kittens that good citizens are willing to take inside and care for until they are old enough for shelter adoption. Because of the risk of illness, HHS maintains a goal to keep kittens less than 7 weeks old out of the shelter. With limited foster homes this year, folks wanting HHS assistance this year may be asked to temporarily provide care with the support of medical advice.
Care kits will have the essential items needed to care for newborn kittens until 7 weeks old. However, the first best solution is to keep mama and kittens together until weaned, about 5 weeks old. If you find a litter needing help and are unable to personally foster the litter, try asking friends and family if they would be willing to provide a temporary foster home.
If you do decide to tackle kitten season, there’s a few helpful hints.
It is important to keep mama and the litter separate from other animals. You can separate in a garage, or spare room in house, or porch. You may want to ask your vet about any health risks to your pets. A separate food bowl, water bowl and litter box should be provided.
Socializing the kittens is key. Once their eyes are opened and they are moving around, spend time with them. A socialized kitten is adopted much easier than an under socialized kitten.
Rarely will mamas found outside with litters transition into shelter adoption. Be sure to take good notes on their reactions to human care and touch to help shelter staff understand the best solutions for mama once the litter is weaned. Understand that staff suggestions are based on experience of serving this cat population each spring.
If you see one tiny kitten all alone, there’s a good chance mama is moving her litter. You’ve scared her. The best option is to leave the area for 6 to 12 hours and then come back to look. It’s okay to move a kitten a few feet to safety if they are in the road or alley.
Keep in mind, if the kittens appear to be well-fed, healthy, warm, and are not screaming for food, their mom may not be far away. If a kitten is screaming and cold to the touch, they need warmth and food.
Warmth can be heating pads or blankets and being removed from the outdoor elements. Food should be mama, kitten formula or a gruel of canned food and water if the kittens are old enough. Milk humans drink is never good for cats.
If you have any questions, or want to help foster or support kitten season, contact HHS at 605-664-4244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.