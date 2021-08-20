Mental Health Associate Sue Wuestewald is being honored as the HSC Employee of the Month for August.
Wuestewald was born and raised in Yankton, and for the past 22 years she’s worked in Yankton for HSC. For the past decade or so she’s worked in Cedar 2, the Intensive Treatment Unit.
Sue’s work ethic and caring heart are two attributes most mentioned by those who nominated her for the honor. Sue’s co-workers say she “always goes the extra mile for our clients.” “Sue takes the time to get to know each patient and what makes them unique. She finds effective ways to help our patients succeed.” “She goes far and beyond what the average person does for her patients.”
Wuestewald says she enjoys working with both adult and adolescent patients and seeing them progress in their treatment. She also appreciates working alongside her “Cedar 2 family.”
Sue has three children and 12 grandchildren, all of whom live in Yankton. She enjoys “traveling, going on adventures (new and old) and spending time with my Cedar 2 family and HSC friends, both past and present.”
Congratulations Sue Wuestewald for being selected as the HSC August Employee of the Month.
