Yankton Rotary International
Yankton Rotary International meets every Tuesday (in person) at noon at River’s Edge restaurant. Meetings begin with the Pledge of Allegiance, 4 way ask and prayer.
Yankton Rotary supports many local projects. Among these are bike helmets for Yankton 2nd graders, scholarships for Yankton High School and Mt. Marty University, Mead Museum and many, many Yankton community projects.
February – no programs; meetings were devoted to discussion of current and future programs for coming year and goals for the club. February goals included to participate with a donation for the District Raffle, a grant to kick start dance studios and Pathway Homeless Shelter. Dan Flahie appointed as our District Rotary Youth Leadership Chairman for 2021.
Fun element of “Happy Dollars” netted $8.
Next meeting is March 2.
Toastmaster Club 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, March 6, at 7:30 a.m. in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and online via Zoom. President Angela Mann opened the meeting calling on Steve Hamilton to lead the group in prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Mann then led the club in the induction of new member Lesley Stone.
President Mann introduced Vernon Arens as Toastmaster for the meeting. Arens called on Walt Rentsch as General Evaluator to introduce his evaluation team. Grammarian Kevin Buhl gave the word for the day “ruckus”, meaning disturbance, noisy confusion. The evaluation team also included ah counter Mike Villanueva, evaluators Jeremy Skrenes and Marsha Dahlseid, timer Lesley Stone and vote counter Janice Stone.
Arens introduced the first speaker, Angela Mann. Mann spoke from the Presentation Mastery Pathway with a speech titled “A Proposal” using presentation and follow-up question and answer session. Arens introduced the second speaker Dan Klimisch. Klimisch spoke from the Persuasive Influence Pathway Manual with a speech titled “An Icebreaker.”
Table Topics was led by Jennifer Haich on the topic of spring words. Jennifer called on Pat Acklie-Roth, Steve Hamilton, Jack Dahlseid, Lesley Stone, Roy Wilcox and Janice Stone as participants.
General Evaluator Rentsch called on Skrenes to evaluate Mann’s speech and Marsha Dahlseid to evaluate Klimisch’s speech. Reports were given by Grammarian Buhl, Ah counter Villanueva, timer Lesley Stone. Jack Dahlseid served as the Joke Master.
Arens called on Wilcox and Mann to report on the Area Speech and Table Topics Contests. Trophies were handed out to Mann as best speaker, Acklie-Roth for best table topics, and Dahlseid as best speech evaluator. President Mann closed out the meeting.
Being a member of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. Guests are welcome to join us online via Zoom or in person at the Fryn’ Pan. For more information, call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclub.org.
