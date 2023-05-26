United Way of Greater Yankton encourages all community members to give, advocate, volunteer and live united. In the spirit of living united, United Way will be bringing back Day of Caring on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.
United Way’s Day of Caring is a community-wide volunteer project that allows individuals, families, and organizations an opportunity to have a hands-on impact.
The goal of Day of Caring is to promote the value of volunteerism and demonstrate that neighbors helping neighbors can create positive change in the lives of local families. Volunteers can sign up individually or create teams to participate in various Day of Caring projects benefiting local human service programs.
Day of Caring is a great opportunity to gather your friends, family or co-workers and assist local non-profits with much needed projects.
The 2023 Day of Caring Projects Include:
• Sack Pack Summer Sweep — Get ready to support Yankton Food for Thought in their mission to end hunger by sanitizing food totes and cleaning the pantry area;
• Bright Outlook, Great Futures — Help the Boys & Girls Club keep their facility clean and bright with summer cleaning and organizational projects like landscaping and window washing;
• New Beginnings — Assist Pathways Shelter for the Homeless with cleaning and organizational projects around the shelter;
• Roll Up Your Sleeves — Support The Clothing Closet by sorting, organizing, and displaying gently used, donated clothing;
• Spring Into Action — Assist River City Domestic Violence Center with general yard work, cleaning windows and small upkeep of outdoor playground equipment;
• Hello Fresh — Help freshen up the kitchen and dining areas at The Center to support their senior nutrition programming;
Paint Outside the Lines — Wear your paint clothes and play with Yankton Area Arts as they update their shed and porch with some fresh paint;
• Set Up for Success — Ensure success of the Mead Museum’s upcoming Discover Heritage Park event by setting up tables, chairs, and other event prep tasks;
• Fixer Upper: Volunteer Edition — Aid The Clothing Closet program by updating the space with fresh paint and minor repairs;
• Brush with Kindness — Lend a hand to Habitat for Humanity as they perform small home repairs and improvement projects for local families;
• Details Matter — Keep Yankton Transit’s fleet of buses clean, tidy, and ready for service;
• Project Pick Up — Assist Yankton County 4H with cleaning of their grounds, as well as sprucing up Goeken Memorial Garden;
• Summer Slide Book Drive — Sort & label donated children’s books to benefit United Way’s The Big Red Bookshelf program;
