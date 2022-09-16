NIOBRARA, Neb. — Junior anglers are invited to join the Niobrara National Scenic River, the Missouri National Recreational River, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and the Friends of the Niobrara for a free summer fishing clinic along the Niobrara River at Niobrara State Park. The clinic will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Niobrara State Park, near Niobrara, Nebraska.
Registration is required in advance and anglers under 12 years of age will receive their very own fishing pole to take home, courtesy of the National Park Foundation.
This event is appropriate for first-time beginners and youths of all ages. Youths 15 years old and younger do not need a fishing permit, all others are required to have a permit. Learn about what types of fish call the Niobrara River home, how to use a fishing rod, and which baits work best. Participants will walk away with an understanding of responsible fishing practices.
“The Niobrara National Scenic River is proud to partner with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and our sister park, Missouri National Recreation River, to provide this clinic to the community,” Niobrara National Scenic River Superintendent Susan Cook stated. “We are excited to engage local youth in our public lands in ways caregivers have for generations. We are also hopeful to expand this program in the future.”
The clinic is free, but the State of Nebraska requires vehicle park entry permits for motorized vehicles entering the park. For more information, and to register for the event, contact the Missouri National Recreational River at (605) 665-0209, extension 23, or email thomas_downs@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.