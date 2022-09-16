NIOBRARA, Neb. — Junior anglers are invited to join the Niobrara National Scenic River, the Missouri National Recreational River, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and the Friends of the Niobrara for a free summer fishing clinic along the Niobrara River at Niobrara State Park. The clinic will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Niobrara State Park, near Niobrara, Nebraska.

Registration is required in advance and anglers under 12 years of age will receive their very own fishing pole to take home, courtesy of the National Park Foundation.

