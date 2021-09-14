Toastmaster Club 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and two people joining the meeting via Zoom from Sioux Falls, two from Yankton, and one from Carbondale, Colorado. The meeting was called to order by President Jeremy Skrenes who also gave the invocation. Janice Stone led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and was the Toastmaster of the Day who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Marsha Dahlseid gave the word of the day, “creative,” which means having the power to bring into being or cause to exist. Jana Lane gave a 4- to 6-minute impromptu speech titled “Buggz.” Iesley Stone gave 5-7 minute speech from the Dynamic Leadership Pathway, Level 2, Understanding Your Leadership Style, titled “Don’t waste any time.” Angela Mann conducted Table Topics by asking members a variety of questions such as how to start a conversation, achieve goals, how are you like your parents, how are you different from your parents,, and favorite season. Steve Hamilton was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Walter Rentsch evaluated Jana Lane’s speech, and Jack Dahlseid evaluated Iesley Stone’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Marsha Dahlseid who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums, grammarian Marsha Dahlseid who reported on good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase, timer Roy Wilcox who reported on speaking times, vote counter Roy Wilcox, and joke master Steve Hamilton.
Toastmaster Janice Stone presented virtual trophies to Iesley Stone for best speaker, Jack Dahlseid for best evaluator, and Steve Hamilton for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fry’n Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
