NORFOLK, Neb. — Fountain Point Imaging Center, LLC held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, April 27. The imaging center is in the Fountain Point Medical Community facility in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Open and serving limited patients since September 2021, Fountain Point Imaging Center has been working to credential with commercial insurance companies, a process that must be completed before a patient’s insurance can be accepted for payment. The imaging center was created by independent medical providers and is managed by Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Becky McManus, CEO of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. states “I would like to personally thank the physicians, who had the vision and determination to make this amazing imaging center a reality.”
Currently, results are read by radiologist, Dr. Will Eidsness.
McManus announced, “We are elated to have Dr. Ben LaCrosse, a Norfolk native, joining us this summer to read radiology exams.”
Brenda Rueb, CFO of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. explained, “The addition of an on-site radiologist will expand the possibility of further procedures such as biopsies.”
Dozens of Norfolk Area Chamber ambassadors were on hand to officially welcome Fountain Point Imaging Center to the business community. After the official cutting of the ribbon, tours of the imaging center were offered to those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.