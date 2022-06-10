Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 11, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
• “Boss Witch” by Ann Aguirre
• “The Cherry Robbers” by Sarai Walker
• “Claiming Her Legacy” by Linda Goodnight
• “Damning Stone” by TJ Klune
• “The Discord of Gods” by Jenn Lyons
• “Hidden Pictures” by Jason Rekulak
• “The Island” by Adrian McKinty
• “Just the Two of Us” by Jo Wilde
• “Let’s Not Do That Again” by Grant Ginder
• “The Lost Summers” by Beatriz Williams
• “The Lifeguards” by Amanda Eyre Ward
• “Lying Club” by Annie Ward
• “Magpie” by Elizabeth Day
• “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts
• “Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance” by Alison Espach
• ‘The Other Mother” by Rachel M. Harper
• “Overboard” by Sara Paretsky
• “The Patron Saint of Second Chances” by Christine Simon
• “The White Girl” by Tony Birch
Nonfiction
• “Back to the Prairie” by Melissa Gilbert
• “Buddism for Beginners” by C. Alexander Simpkins
• “It Was All a Dream” by Justin Tinsley
• “Kicking Glass” by Neile Cooper
• “The Little Book of Big Ethical Questions” by Susan Liautaud
• “Out of the Corner” by Jennifer Grey
• “The Truth About Crypto” by Ric Edelman
• “The Women’s Lectionary” by Ashley M. Wilcox
AUDIOBOOKS
• “The Caretakers” by Amanda Bestor-Siegal
• “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin
• “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
LARGE PRINT
• “American Odyssey” by Max McCoy
• “Beyond the Wire” by James D. Shipman
• “Blood on the Trail” by Terrence McCauley
• “Flight” by Laura Griffin
• “Night, Neon” by Joyce Carol Oates
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Howl” by Shaun David Hutchinson
• “Very Bad People” by Kit Frick
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Flames of Hope” by Tui T. Sutherland
• “The Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest” by Max Brallier
• “Sir Fig Newton and the Science of Persistence” by Sonja Thomas
• “Zombies Ate My Homework” graphic novel by Cara J. Stevens
Nonfiction
• “Blades of Freedom” graphic novel by Nathan Hale
• “Cold War Correspondents” graphic novel by Nathan Hale
• “Major Impossible” graphic novel by Nathan Hale
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Big and Small and In-Between” by Carter Higgins
• “The Creature of Habit” by Jennifer Smith
• “A Gift for Nana” by Lane Smith
• “I’ll Go and Come Back” by Rajani LaRocca
• “John’s Turn” by Mac Barnett
• “Marine Biologists on a Dive” by Sue Fliess
• “The Tale of the Whale” by Karen Swann
Nonfiction
• “Flowers are Pretty Weird” by Rosemary Mosco
ADULT DVDs
• “The Batman”
• “Cut Throat Island”
• “Good Doctor” Season 1 & 4
• “Succession” Season 3
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Magic School Bus Rides Again” season 1 & 2
