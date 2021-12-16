“Carol of the Bells” performed by a brass quintet ... a father-daughter duet of “Mary, Did You Know?” with the 11-year-old daughter accompanying on the guitar ... a dramatic piano–pipe organ arrangement of “Venite Adoremus” ... three choral anthems, one with brass ... all that and more – including ten carols to be sung by everyone in attendance — will highlight this Sunday’s “The Carols of Christmas” at the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational).
And the public is invited to participate in the hour-long presentation beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the seasonally decorated historic sanctuary at 5th & Walnut Streets. For the protection of all in attendance, especially those whose health is compromised, masks will be required. The concert will also be livestreamed, via the church’s website, www.yanktonucc.org.
Special guests will be the popular ensemble, A Touch of Brass. Members are
• Dave Bohnert (trumpet), professor, director of bands, and chair of the department of music at Wayne State College (WSC);
• Kevin McLouth (trumpet), music instructor and director of instrumental studies at Northeast Community College (NECC), Norfolk, and former southeast South Dakota high school music teacher;
• Gary Reeves (French horn), a former music instructor in Iowa, Alabama, Utah, Oregon, and South Dakota (including on the faculty of the University of South Dakota), and now an adjunct professor at Northern State University, Aberdeen;
• Randy Neuharth (trombone), retired after ten years as director of musical activities at NECC, 30 years in the Bloomfield public schools, and also a former South Dakota school music teacher; and
• Josh Calkin (tuba), assistant band director and associate professor of low brass at WSC.
The ensemble will play three pieces on its own, as well as introduce and accompany carols. The Yankton UCC Adult Choir, under the direction of Jennifer Powell, will sing three anthems, including the well-known and beloved Norman Luboff arrangement of “Still, Still, Still,” and will open the concert with a traditional Latin chant.
Ted Powell will accompany carol singing and more on the Yankton College Memorial Pipe Organ, and also play a dance prelude on the carol, “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella.” An organ-piano duet will be presented by Rachel Cure and Jane Bobzin. Jim Reimler and daughter, Margaret, will sing together as Margaret plays the guitar. Kathryn Reimler will narrate the evening.
And all in attendance will be invited to join in some of the liveliest, loveliest favorites of the season, as the entire group “goes caroling.”
———
The church is fully accessible through its elevator entrance. For more information on the concert or the open and affirming congregation, contact the church office (secretary@yanktonucc.org; 605-665-7320) or visit the Yankton UCC website (www.yanktonucc.org). The Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan is pastor.
