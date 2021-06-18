YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Christ the King Lutheran Church. President Cathy Harens and State GFWC President Liz Lynch acted as hostesses. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
President Cathy Harens welcomed the members and the invited guests to the meeting. She introduced State President Liz Lynch who invited all Yankton GFWC members to the upcoming GFWC State convention. The convention will be held at the Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton on Wednesday, June 23rd from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Following the convention meetings, Sara Hobelheinrich Egge will be the featured speaker at a 7:00pm presentation that will be open to the public. Sara is the author of “Woman Suffrage and Citizenship in the Midwest, 1870-1920” which explores the suffrage efforts in small communities in the Midwest including Yankton County. Sandi Isburg, who has known Professor Egge since she was a student in Yankton, shared information about her. Professor Egge is a Yankton High School graduate, and is a history professor at Centre College in Danville Kentucky. President Lynch encouraged members to invite others in the community to attend the presentation by Professor Egge.
Membership chairman Vi Ranney announced that a generous benefactor will donate $2500 to pay the membership fee for any new club members for the coming year. She also presented a new idea for raising funds for the community programs the club has typically supported with donations. With her experience as a tour director, she will plan day trips to “get to know what’s new in South Dakota” with profits from the trips to go to the GFWC for local donations. The first trip, “Experience ‘The Farm’ & Visit to Greenwood Hutterite Colony” is planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021. Future trips might include visiting the “Christmas at the Capitol” tree display in Pierre and traveling to Chamberlain to view the statue of “Dignity.”
Following the meeting, members and guests enjoyed a delicious salad luncheon provided by the members. Beautiful door prizes, many of which were donated by long time GFWC member Fran Fox, were awarded to members and guests.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Chris Wortmann called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, June 10 at 12:05 p.m. in the meeting room of Rock Bottom Restaurant. We welcomed guest Tera Spangler. Jan Schiferl acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Sheila Ulrich presented her word of the day “conundrum”, meaning “confusing and difficult problem.”
Ashley Dimmer presented her speech “Roadside Adventures in Kansas”. She shared her experiences on a trip through Kansas as directed by a website that takes you to a state’s random and unusual places.
As Table Topics master, Steve Anderson asked Stan Sudbeck, Rhonda Hart, Everett Wood, Tera Spangler, Cleo Waters, Jan Schiferl and Sheila Ulrich questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Joyce Stevens evaluated Dimmer’s speech. She complimented her on her use of humor, body language and use of visual aids.
Waters, as ah Counter noted uses of effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. She also noted use of connector words, unnecessary fillers and uses of the word of the day.
As General Evaluator, Hart evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best speaker award went to Ashley Dimmer. The best evaluator award winner was Joyce Stevens. The best table topics award went to Stan Sudbeck. Toastmaster Stevens adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
