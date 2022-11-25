Ashley Knudsen, charge nurse, is being honored as the HSC Employee of the Month for November.

Knudsen’s career at HSC began in 2007 with a nurse internship. She took a short break after her internship until graduating from the University of South Dakota with a nursing degree. During her 15 years at HSC so far, she has worked as a mental health aide, registered nurse, and in her current position as a charge nurse. Presently, Knudsen serves the Aspen 2 treatment unit of the Adolescent Program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.