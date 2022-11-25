Ashley Knudsen, charge nurse, is being honored as the HSC Employee of the Month for November.
Knudsen’s career at HSC began in 2007 with a nurse internship. She took a short break after her internship until graduating from the University of South Dakota with a nursing degree. During her 15 years at HSC so far, she has worked as a mental health aide, registered nurse, and in her current position as a charge nurse. Presently, Knudsen serves the Aspen 2 treatment unit of the Adolescent Program.
“When challenged with being the only charge nurse on the unit, to managing behaviors, and being attentive to the new staff, Ashley has illustrated quick problem-solving skills,” a co-worker says. “She helps maintain a positive atmosphere through the unit, which enhances staff productivity.”
Knudsen says her favorite part of the job is being able to laugh and have fun with patients and staff. She says people would describe her as having a sarcastic sense of humor.
Ashley grew up in Irene and now lives in the Viborg area with her husband, Jordan, and their three children: Kaisley, Kinsley, and Kevin. She enjoys watching her kids play sports and doing activities. In her free time, she loves to read, paint, and draw.
Knudsen is following in her mother’s career footsteps. Her mother Vickie McDonald is a nurse who formerly worked at HSC.
