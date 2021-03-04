BBB Student of Integrity Award Scholarships
The Education Foundation of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa encourages integrity and ethical behavior in the community, and BBB’s 2021 Student of Integrity Award Scholarships help high school seniors recognize these actions at an early age. These awards honor students who have chosen ethics and integrity inside and outside of the classroom.
“Ethics is doing the right thing even though no one is looking or if there are consequences for speaking up. By promoting trust and ethical conduct with students, they will be able to model that behavior when they enter the workforce,” said BBB President Jim Hegarty. “This program aligns with BBB’s mission ‘to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust.’”
A major part of the application requires students to write an essay describing a situation that they were personally involved in that tested their ethical philosophy and integrity. The essay challenges students to dive into inner conflict while describing tactics they used to resolve their unique encounters with ethics and integrity.
High school seniors, including home-schooled students, who reside in BBB’s service area are eligible to apply. Twelve winners will each be awarded $2,000 scholarships to be used for college tuition and expenses:
• Three from Metro Omaha/Southwest Iowa (includes Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties)
• Three from Metro Lincoln/Greater Nebraska (all of Nebraska except Metro Omaha)
• Three from South Dakota
• Three from The Kansas Plains (all counties in Kansas except Franklin, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte)
The Application Guide with full details about the contest, the Application Form and the Recommendation Form can be downloaded by going to bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-in-nebraska-south-dakota-kansas-plains-and-sw-iowa and clicking on “2021 Student of Integrity Award Scholarship Information.”
All application materials must be sent to the BBB, postmarked no later than Friday, March 12, 2021. BBB’s office addresses are listed in the Application Guide.
For more information or questions about these awards, please contact the BBB at (800) 649-6814 #8526, 880-649-6814 #8526 or marketing@bbbinc.org.
