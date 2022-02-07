Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls, one from Tabor, one from South Padre Island, Texas.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Walter Rentsch gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Janice Stone who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “competition,” which means the act or process of competing. Janice Stone was the contest chair for the Club Tall Tales Contest. Contestants Jeremy Skrenes gave a 3- to 5-minute tall tales speech titled “Drop Bear,” and Walter Rentsch gave a 3-5 minute tall tales speech titled “Honey Barbeque.” Judges for the contest were Kevin Buhl, Jana Lane, and Roy Wilcox. Pat Achlie-Roth conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to a variety of “Valentine’s Day” questions. Janice Stone was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Presentations were given by ah counter Walter Rentsch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jana Lane who reported on use of the word of the day “competition” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Janice Stone who reported on the winner of the table topics portion of the meeting; and joke master Jeremy Skrenes.
Toastmaster Janice Stone presented virtual trophies to Walter Rentsch for winning the Club Tall Tales Contest, and Jana Lane for best table topic response. Walter Rentsch and Jeremy Skrenes will represent the Club in the Area-level Tall Tales Contest.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
