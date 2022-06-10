South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s SDATAT Scholarships. The association offers one $1000 and one $500 scholarship to senior high school students who reside in South Dakota, are currently attending a South Dakota public, private, parochial high school or a home school program, and lives in a town or township who is a current member of SDATAT.
Receiving the $1000 scholarship is Cade LeBrun who attends Flandreau High School and receiving the $500 scholarship is Andrew Gustad (shown) of Gayville-Volin High School. They were judged on the essay topic: What is the most important factor that influences your decision making? Does having a personal faith enter into your decision making? Include in your essay an interview from a person who has been influential in your life…”
Andrew is the son of Amy and Jerry Gustad from Volin, Volin Township in Yankton County. His future goals are to major in civil engineering from SDSU.
SDATAT Executive Director Terry Sletten stated, “I commend both Cade and Andrew for their dedication and hard work. They deserve to be proud of their achievements. SDATAT received scholarships from all across the state and it was not easy to pick our winners. All of us at South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships wish their future efforts be equally successful and rewarding.”
Both winners have been invited to read their essay at the SDATAT’s 2022 annual Conference to be held at the Sioux Falls Ramkota and Convention Center Dec. 2-3.
