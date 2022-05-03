Toastmaster Club 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls, one from Tabor, and one from Yankton. President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Jana Lane gave the invocation, which was a quote for Toastmasters’ Founder Dr. Ralph Smedley, “We learn best in moments of enjoyment.” Jana led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Steve Hamilton who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jeremy Skrenes gave the word of the day, “deem,” which means to come to think or judge; consider. Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from Pathways – Dynamic Leadership, titled “Be the example for others to follow.” Roy Wilcox repeated his 5- to 7-minute speech for the International Speech Contest at the District 78 level titled “Do your part.” Walter Rentsch conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to topics such as “what have you learned that’s new,” “life lessons learned the hard way,” “what is your joy,” etc. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jeremy Skrenes evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech, and members gave a round-robin evaluation of Roy Wilcox’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Walter Rentsch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jeremy Skrenes who reported on use of the word of the day “deem” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Teresa Rentsch who reported on speaking times; vote counter Jana Lane tallied votes for the best table topics response; and joke master Jana Lane gave the joke of the day.
Toastmaster Steve Hamilton presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Jeremy Skrenes for best evaluator, and Pat Acklie-Roth for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
Interchange met at Minerva’s on Monday, May 2 at noon. In partnership with Yankton Thrive, a forum was held for Yankton County Sheriff candidates Michael Rothschadl and Preston Crissey and Yankton County Auditor candidates Patty Hojem and Laura Kotalik. There were 55 individuals in attendance at Minerva’s and an additional 5 individuals viewing virtually on Zoom. Yankton Thrive recorded the forum and will make it available for viewing on their Facebook page.
The next Interchange meeting will be held at Minerva’s on Monday, May 9, at noon. In partnership with Yankton Thrive, a forum will be held for Yankton County Commissioner candidates.
