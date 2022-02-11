Mental Health Associate Justin DeJong is being honored as the HSC Employee of the Month for February.
DeJong has a dozen years of experience at HSC. In addition to his primary role, DeJong is an instructor for HSC’s Nonviolent Crisis Intervention (NCI) program. He played a supportive role in creating forms for the hospital’s new self-scheduling program. The program launched in January. In the new system, staff essentially self-schedule themselves within their assigned work area.
Those who nominated Justin applauded his work on the new scheduling system but also called attention to other positive attributes. Justin “helps all coworkers on computers, cleans and organizes the unit daily,” said one coworker. Another said, “Justin always brings good humor to the work setting without compromising professionalism.” “A joy to work with. Always available and willing to help,” said another coworker.
DeJong works on the Cedar 1 treatment unit of HSC’s Adult Acute Program. His favorite parts of the job are his co-workers and helping other staff with computer-related issues.
He grew up in the Springfield/Yankton area. DeJong is married and has three children. He is currently in nursing school.
Congratulations Justin DeJong on being selected as the HSC Employee of the Month for February.
