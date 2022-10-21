INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met at noon on Oct. 17, 2022, at Minerva’s with 10 members present and none on Zoom. Vice-President Sherrie Rodgers-Conti called the meeting to order with the pledge of allegiance.
Paula Tacke, Mead Museum, reviewed upcoming events including Haunted History Tours Oct. 21-22 and Haunted History Overnight Experience Oct. 29 from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. The Hall of Trees will start Nov. 25.
Kristi Tacke, Riverfront Broadcasting, announced the 100 Women of Yankton are taking nominations through Oct. 27 for the 10th distribution meeting scheduled Nov. 10. Almost $144,000 has been donated to Yankton organizations from 190 members.
Carla Ewald, owner of Monta’s, gave an update on business and personal activities and introduced her daughter, Mandy Gause, as today’s speaker.
Mandy is the owner of Boston Shoes to Boots, President of the Meridian District Board, and has led the Harvest Halloween event since 2019. She gave an overview of the Harvest Halloween schedule Saturday Oct. 29 starting with Mt Marty’s Homecoming parade down 3rd Street at 9:30 a.m. Activities start at 10 a.m. at 3rd and Walnut with food vendors, inflatables by First Dakota, corn pit by L&M Radiator, kids crafts, hay bale maze, cookie and pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treats from 10-noon at downtown businesses, kiddie train by Yankton Optimists from noon-2 p.m., character photos, balloon lady from noon-3 p.m., and pig races by Cimpls at 2 p.m. Dakota Theatre is showing “Hocus Pocus” at 3 p.m. and “Halloween II” at 6 p.m. Last year, about 1,000 kids received treats from participating businesses.
Mandy also gave an update on building plans. Boston Shoes will be moving to the former NorthWestern Public Service building on Walnut Street, which provides more space. They will relocate after remodeling is complete and plan to move the historic Boston sign to the new building. Monta’s plans to relocate to the current Boston building.
The next meeting will be the County Election Forum with Thrive, Monday, Oct. 24, at Minerva’s. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the forum starts at noon. The public is invited to attend, and lunch is optional. Email Interchange.Yankton@yahoo.com for lunch reservation by Oct. 20.
