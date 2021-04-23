Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 24, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Absolute Book” by Elizabeth Knox
• “Abundance “ by Jakob Guanzon
• “The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought For Abolition and Women’s Rights” by Dorothy Wickenden
• “Are We There Yet?” by Kathleen West
• “At Night All Blood is Black” by David Diop
• “The Burning Girls” by C.J. Tudor
• “Dark Horses” by Susan Mihalic
• “The Downstairs Neighbor” by Helen Cooper
• “Every Vow You Break” by Peter Swanson
• “How Much of These Hills is Gold” by C Pam Zhang
• “How to Order the Universe” by María José Ferrada
• “Infinite” by Brian Freeman
• “Love and Other Lies” by Ben McPherson
• “The Moonglow Sisters” by Lori Wilde
• “The Postscript Murders” by Elly Griffiths
• “The Red Book” by James Patterson & David Ellis
• “The Removed” by Brandon Hobson
• “The Survivors” by Jane Harper
• “Tell No Lies” by Allison Brennan
• “The Women of Chateau Lafayette” by Stephanie Dray
• “You Love Me” by Caroline Kepnes
Nonfiction
• “All the Young Men: a Memoir of Love, AIDS, and Chosen Family in the American South” by Ruth Coker Burks
• “The Babysitter: My Summer With a Serial Killer” by Liza Rodman & Jennifer Jordan
• “Bag Man: the Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up & Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow & Michael Yarvitz
• “The Barbizon: the Hotel that Set Women Free” by Paulina Bren
• “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song” by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
• “The Border: a Journey Around Russia Through North Korea, China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Norway, and the Northeast Passage” by Erika Fatland
• “The Dragons, the Gian, the Women” by Wayétu Moore
• “Earth Energy Meditations: Awaken Your Root chakra—The Foundation of Well-Being” by Susan Shumsky
• “Elizabeth & Margaret: the Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters” by Andrew Morton
• “Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life” by Annie Auerbach
• “Fourteen Talks” by Age Fourteen: the Essential Conversations You Need to Have with Your Kids Before They Start High School” by Michelle Icard
• “Hooked: Food, Free Will, And How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions” by Michael Moss
• “Hope When Your Heart is Breaking: Finding God’s Presence in Your Pain” by Ron Hutchcraft
• “How to Quit Alcohol in 50 Days: Stop Drinking and Find Freedom” by Simon Chapple
• “Kill Shot: A Shadow Industry, a Deadly Disease” by Jason Dearen
• “Leave Out the Tragic Parts: a Grandfather’s Search for a Boy Lost to Addiction” by Dave Kindred
• “Nöthin’ But a Good Time: the Uncensored History of the ‘80s Hard Rock Explosion” by Tom Beaujour & Richard Bienstock
• “The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed” by Wendy Lower
• “Think Again: the Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” by Adam Grant
• “When Brains Dream: Exploring the Science & Mystery of Sleep” by Antonio Zadra & Robert Stickgold
• “When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: a Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry edited” by Joy Harjo
• “A World on the Wing: the Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds” by Scott Weidensaul
• “You Don’t Belong Here: How Three Women Rewrote the Story of War” by Elizabeth Becker
LARGE PRINT
Fiction
• “The Dark Sunrise: a Sheriff Aaron Mackey Western” by Terrence McCauley
• “Every Vow You Break” by Peter Swanson
• “The Lawman: West of the Big River: a Novel Based on the Life of William Tilghman” by James Reasoner
• “The Mitford Trial: a Mitford Murders Mystery” by Jessica Fellowes
• “Under the Alaskan Ice: an Alaska Wild Novel” by Karen Harper
ADULT AUDIOBOOKS
• “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance
• “The Russian “ by James Patterson
• “The Shadow Box” by Luanne Rice
• “The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Pete the Kitty: Ready, Set, GO Cart!” by Kimberly & James Dean
• “Teaching Mrs. Muddle” by Colleen Nelson
Nonfiction
• “The Highest Tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s Life, Leadership, and Legacy” by Kekla Magoon
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Big Nate Comics” by Lincoln Peirce, series
• “Iggy is Better than Ever” by Annie Barrows
• “Owl Diaries: Eva at the Beach” by Rebecca Elliott
JUNIOR AUDIOBOOKS
• “The Ickabog” by J.K. Rowling
ADULT DVDs
• “In the Key of Love (2021)
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
