Scholastics Mar 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GAYVILLE-VOLINCongratulations to the following Gayville-Volin Middle and High School students for their outstanding academic achievement and attendance for the Fall 2021 semester.HIGH ACADEMIC HONOR ROLL (3.60 and above semester GPA, no final grade below C; no incomplete grades)High School — Ayla Dimmer, Paisley Hejna, Emerald Manuel, Tanayia Pacheco, William Pirak, Grayson Rice, Britton Scheetz, Libby Snodgrass, Teresa Stockman, Krista Jorgensen, Keeley Larson, Andrea Miller, Madison Raisor, Aryan Shenton, Justin Burge, Jasmine Gill, Cade Gunderson, Keanna Lee, Ben Rumsey, Alex Schoenberner, George Cutts, Madison Fairley, Andrew Gustad, Kyle Hirsch, Boone Hollywood, Jadyn Hubbard, Brady Huether, Lily Hunsley, Molly Larson, Emma Logan, Mikayla Meyer, John Nelson, Brett Pirak, Derek Pirak, Nate Quatier, Tayah Staton, Hannah Washburn, Alivia WestergaardMiddle School — Paisley Dimmer, Abigail Engel, Wyatt Fairley, Nathan Larson, Serah Olivier, Maia Achen, Philip Dibley, Claire Engle, Tristan Hernandez, Jolie Westrum, Vennyce Bentley, Cadynce Bonzer, Makenah Cowles, Will Fairley, Isabella Hibbs, Taylor Hoxeng, Nathaniel Selchert———ACADEMIC HONOR ROLL (3.00-3.59 semester GPA; no final grade below C; no incomplete grades)High School — Emma Jongeling, Spencer Karstens, Haylee McDade, Madison Promes, Gavin Sawtell, Jordan Wuestewald, Elias Bartos, Rachel Lohse, Kylee Nelson, Abby Bornitz, McKena NovakMiddle School — Jade Everhart, Jeremiah Gustad, Cael Hauger, Gabriella Hibbs, Peyton Kotalik, Kaden Lohse, Lillian Marshall, Tristan Nelson, Tyler Olson, Timothy Pacheco, Kaylee Wuebben, Alexis Jenne, Elliott Jorgensen, Payton Logan, Rihanna Peard, Gus Sprakel, Dayton Stoltz, Kolby Syverson, Aliza Westrum, Caiden Wherry, Caleb Wieger, Hailey Adams, Carter Barron, Kayden Bye, Preston Karstens, Wyatt Mehlhaf, Carson Podzimek, Opal Sprakel, Hunter Wuebben———PERFECT ATTENDANCE LISTMiddle School — Carter Barron, Kaden Lohse, Jolie WestrumHigh School — Keeley Larson, Keanna Lee, Rachel Lohse, John Nelson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals (2) One bedroom & (1) Two bedroom apartments available now. Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Graphic Artist - Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan 1 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan Faces New Charges In Connection With 2019 IncidentWoman Killed In Cedar County AccidentMichael NissenWilliam ‘Bill’ DendingerDianne BeckerLee Out As USD Men's Basketball CoachDennis FreeburgWagner Woman Charged In Death Of ChildMichael NissenRobert Kuchta Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: Saving Democracy (55)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: ‘Infected’ (13)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: What They Feel (6)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Letter: School Project’s Cost (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.