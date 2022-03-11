GAYVILLE-VOLIN

Congratulations to the following Gayville-Volin Middle and High School students for their outstanding academic achievement and attendance for the Fall 2021 semester.

HIGH ACADEMIC HONOR ROLL

(3.60 and above semester GPA, no final grade below C; no incomplete grades)

High School — Ayla Dimmer, Paisley Hejna, Emerald Manuel, Tanayia Pacheco, William Pirak, Grayson Rice, Britton Scheetz, Libby Snodgrass, Teresa Stockman, Krista Jorgensen, Keeley Larson, Andrea Miller, Madison Raisor, Aryan Shenton, Justin Burge, Jasmine Gill, Cade Gunderson, Keanna Lee, Ben Rumsey, Alex Schoenberner, George Cutts, Madison Fairley, Andrew Gustad, Kyle Hirsch, Boone Hollywood, Jadyn Hubbard, Brady Huether, Lily Hunsley, Molly Larson, Emma Logan, Mikayla Meyer, John Nelson, Brett Pirak, Derek Pirak, Nate Quatier, Tayah Staton, Hannah Washburn, Alivia Westergaard

Middle School — Paisley Dimmer, Abigail Engel, Wyatt Fairley, Nathan Larson, Serah Olivier, Maia Achen, Philip Dibley, Claire Engle, Tristan Hernandez, Jolie Westrum, Vennyce Bentley, Cadynce Bonzer, Makenah Cowles, Will Fairley, Isabella Hibbs, Taylor Hoxeng, Nathaniel Selchert

———

ACADEMIC HONOR ROLL

(3.00-3.59 semester GPA; no final grade below C; no incomplete grades)

High School — Emma Jongeling, Spencer Karstens, Haylee McDade, Madison Promes, Gavin Sawtell, Jordan Wuestewald, Elias Bartos, Rachel Lohse, Kylee Nelson, Abby Bornitz, McKena Novak

Middle School — Jade Everhart, Jeremiah Gustad, Cael Hauger, Gabriella Hibbs, Peyton Kotalik, Kaden Lohse, Lillian Marshall, Tristan Nelson, Tyler Olson, Timothy Pacheco, Kaylee Wuebben, Alexis Jenne, Elliott Jorgensen, Payton Logan, Rihanna Peard, Gus Sprakel, Dayton Stoltz, Kolby Syverson, Aliza Westrum, Caiden Wherry, Caleb Wieger, Hailey Adams, Carter Barron, Kayden Bye, Preston Karstens, Wyatt Mehlhaf, Carson Podzimek, Opal Sprakel, Hunter Wuebben

———

PERFECT ATTENDANCE LIST

Middle School — Carter Barron, Kaden Lohse, Jolie Westrum

High School — Keeley Larson, Keanna Lee, Rachel Lohse, John Nelson

 

