She was a high school teacher. A math teacher. She was trying her best to get across to her class a very difficult new math concept. The students were becoming more and more frustrated. Finally, she said, “Look, put away your books. Take out a sheet of paper and list each of the students in our class. Then write something nice about each one.” That’s what they did that day. Over the weekend she took those lists, put the name of each student on a sheet of paper and listed all the nice things that the other students had said about that person. On Monday morning she gave the papers out to each one. It got quiet, but then she heard one student say, “I never knew that anybody thought anything nice about me.”
The years passed, students came and went, and eventually there was the class reunion. When those students now gathered around their former teacher, one of them pulled out a ragged piece of paper that had been folded and refolded many times. It was that list from long ago. Another told of keeping that list taped to her mirror, so she saw it every morning. Another said she pasted her list in her wedding album. So it went. That piece of paper kept them, told them when they needed to be told that they had value.
That’s an Easter story.
A grandfather invites his three-year-old granddaughter, Rachel, to come and sit on his lap. She is a sad child, just come in from playing. It has not been fun. The other kids are bigger, and she has fallen, so she comes to her grandfather with some bumps and bruises, and some sadness. As she climbs upon his lap, Grandpa asks, shall I tell you a story about horses that run fast? No, she says. Shall I tell you a story about puppies? No. Shall I tell you a story about Rachel? Yes, she smiles, yes, tell me a story about Rachel.
Easter is the day to tell the story of Jesus, that is true. But it is also a story about you and me. For we too come with our bumps and bruises, maybe some sadness in our lives. We need to hear about God’s love for us and for those we love, for those who no longer walk this earth with us.
There is, in all of us, a child that needs a hug, needs to know that someone cares. Oh, we may speak boldly and bravely about living life fully and how all is right with the world. But the child in all of us is still afraid of the darkness and the unknown, and we still get bumped and bruised along the way. So the child in all of us needs someone to tell us a story in which we are included.
The Easter story does just that.
And we want those we meet along the way to also know Easter, not just after they die. But Easter now, in plain sight.
Like the student said, “I never knew that anybody thought anything nice about me.” Until one day, someone told him.
It’s an old story. I am guessing I heard it first back in the 70’s, and most likely you have also heard it. If you have, maybe it is okay to hear it again. I believe it is from a book of essays by Loren Eisely, who lived from 1907 to 1977. The book is called “The Star Thrower” and the story is simply called “The Starfish Story.”
A young man is walking along the ocean and sees a beach on which thousands and thousands of starfish have washed ashore. Further along he sees an old man, walking slowly and stooping often, picking up one starfish after another and tossing each one gently into the ocean. “Why are you throwing starfish into the ocean?” he asks.
“Because the sun is up, and the tide is going out and if I don’t throw them further in they will die.”
“But, old man, don’t you realize there are miles and miles of beach and starfish all along it! You can’t possibly save them all, you can’t even save one-tenth of them. In fact, even if you work all day, your efforts won’t make any difference at all.” The old man listened calmly and then bent down to pick up another starfish and threw it into the sea.
“You’re right, but it makes a difference to this one.”
I read the stories in the paper, watch the news on television and I feel both sad and helpless, so I put the paper down, turn off the television and go about my mostly safe life, because a voice says, “But old man, don’t you realize there are miles and miles of beach and starfish all along it. Your efforts won’t make any difference at all.”
And then Jesus comes along and says, “But remember, you can make a difference to someone.”
We want Easter for those who have died. We want Easter when we die. We want to proclaim Jesus is risen. We want to sing about heaven. But maybe people need to know about Easter now, in this life, in plain view, on a daily basis.
That teacher on one ordinary day gave those students a brief glimpse of the Kingdom of God. I am guessing that God sees more in you than you do. How blessed you are, for you get to practice every day living like Jesus’ disciples, living like a citizen of the Kingdom of God, helping to create a better world wherever you are, making a difference to someone, celebrating Easter every day.
