VERMILLION — The South Dakota Board of Regents recognized three University of South Dakota (USD) student organizations for outstanding academic, community, and organizational work. The Board acknowledges and awards student groups from all six South Dakota public universities throughout the year.
The USD Award for Academic Excellence was presented to the Radiology Association/Seldinger Society within the USD Sanford School of Medicine. The goals and purpose of the Radiology Association/Seldinger Society is to foster interest in academic excellence and expose, advocate, and embolden students in research, service, and mentorship. They aim to introduce students to the specialties of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology and provide mentorship.
USD SERVE received the USD Award for Community Service. USD SERVE (Students Enhancing Resources for Vermillion Enrichment) is a student-led organization focused on enhancing the surrounding community of Vermillion. They pride themselves on supporting the educational mission of USD by providing service-based learning opportunities to students and creating an environment that advocates the importance of community service and helping others. USD SERVE provides outreach through Adopt-a-Grandparent, Adopt-a-School, Big Pal/Little Pal, Heroes, Bridges, Variations of Volunteering, the Food Recovery Network, and additional philanthropic opportunities throughout the year.
The Alternative Week of Off-Campus Learning (AWOL) program was awarded the USD Award for Organizational Leadership. AWOL immerses students in educational service-learning experiences through exposure to diverse social issues and by encouraging an application of those experiences once back on campus. By facilitating transformational service experiences, AWOL empowers USD students to become leaders and life-long agents of social change that embrace diverse situations, people and perspectives.
