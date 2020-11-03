BROOKINGS — A virtual, multi-state Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference is being hosted by SDSU Extension, in partnership with seven state university Extension programs, on Nov. 9-13.
The Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) Conference is a community development initiative that brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers, and community champions to strengthen and broaden regional entrepreneurial networks and learn tools and resources communities can use back home to nurture and support entrepreneurs.
SDSU Extension is hosting the conference in collaboration with university extension programs from Michigan State University, University of Nebraska, North Dakota State University, University of Minnesota, Penn State University, University of Missouri and the University of New Hampshire.
CEC events are typically hosted in-person, but due to COVID-19 all in-person events have been postponed. “Technology allows us to still share great programming and ideas,” said Joshua Hofer, SDSU Extension community vitality field specialist.
Each day of the conference, three to five educational sessions will be offered. Participants can go to any and all sessions throughout the week. All participants will gain:
• A front-row seat to hear best practices that build entrepreneurial communities
• Access to entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic developers, decision makers and community champions who support rural communities
• Specific tools and resources that can be implemented in your community
• Freedom to participate in one or as many sessions as you want during the week with access to the recordings
Register online at https://bit.ly/CECShowcase. For more information, contact Joshua Hofer, SDSU Extension community vitality field specialist, at Joshua.hofer@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5614.
