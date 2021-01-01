TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and seven people joining the meeting via Zoom from Pharr, TX, Sioux Falls, Bremerton, WA, and Yankton.
The meeting was called to order by Vice President Janice Stone. Vernon Arens gave the invocation, and Stone led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Steve Hamilton who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Marsha Dahlseid gave the word of the day, “rejoice,” which means to give joy to, or to feel joy or great delight. Janice Stone gave a 5-7 minute speech titled “Renewal … of your driver’s license.” Roy Wilcox gave a 5-7 minute speech from the Presentations Mastery path in Pathways, level 2 titled “Refried Beans.” Janice Stone conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to questions about Christmas. Mike Villaneuva was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jana Lane evaluated Janice Stone’s speech, and Jack Dahlseid evaluated Roy Wilcox’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Vernon Arens, grammarian Marsha Dahlseid, timer Kevin Buhl, vote counter Jeremy Skrenes, and joke master Pat Achlie-Roth.
Guests at the meeting were former members Isley Stone from Sioux Falls and Lee Felder from Bremerton, WA.
Toastmaster Hamilton presented virtual trophies to Roy Wilcox for best speaker, Jack Dahlseid for best evaluator, and three-way tie among Kevin Buhl, Jeremy Skrenes, and Pat Achlie-Roth for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fry’n Pan or remotely via our Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
