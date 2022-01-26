DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University recently released its fall 2021 dean’s list which includes 299 university students.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester:
Area students include:
• Alcester — Holly Van Wyk
• Armour — Bailey Spaans; Maddison Sparks
• Centerville — Mariah Houtcooper
• Dimock — Delilah Brinker
• Elk Point — Jess Huber
• Freeman — Emmarie Edwards; Shay Saarie
• Geddes — Sidney Muckey
• Hurley — Carter Jahnig
• Irene — Taten Gale; Gavin Spurrell
• Lake Andes — Brianna Deurmier
• Marion — Lisa Anderson; Odalite Pankratz
• Menno — Morgan Edelman
• Parkston — Keelie Konfrst; Lexy Leischner
• Tripp — Jordan Dierks; Mattilynn Reiner; Aletheia Underhile
• Tyndall — Brianna Pesek; Macy Sternhagen
• Vermillion — Justin Sorensen
• Wagner — Abigail Brunsing; Brecken Bullard; Tracie DeFur; Preston Nedved
• Yankton — Madison Wubben
BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Local students who were named to BVU’s Dean’s List include:
• Brenna Becker of Yankton;
• Audrey Ruda of Crofton, NE.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
TANNER BROWN
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tanner Brown of North Sioux City was among the 1,826 students named to Samford University’s 2021 fall semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
MASON SCHROEDER
CLINTON, N.Y. — Mason Schroeder, of Vermillion has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
Schroeder, a junior majoring in neuroscience, is a graduate of Vermillion High School.
NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Lauren Eidsness and Olivia Tennant, students at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, have earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 428 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk. Of the 284 Collegiate Scholars, 97 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average and are recognized with a pound sign.
Eidsness is a junior majoring in business administration/management and marketing from Yankton. Tennant is a junior majoring in criminal justice from Yankton.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
FARGO, N.D. — Area South Dakota students were among the 3,850 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2021 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the summer list.
Area students include:
• Beresford — Emma J. Christensen, Biological Sciences
• Mission Hill —Olivia Larson, Criminal Justice; Ella Mulder, Microbiology
• Parker — Josie L. Holzwarth, Strategic Communication
• Vermillion — Taryn Whisler, Pharmaceutical Sciences
• Yankton — Brooke Anderson, English Education; Tate I. O’Hara, Psychology; Jackson H. Somsen, Mechanical Engineering
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College included more than 1,200 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Students are listed according to country or state, city, and name. Area students include:
• Bloomfield — Will Fehringer, Steven Maibaum, Autumn Nies
• Coleridge — Agnes Kurtzhals, Matthew Nelson
• Concord — Ethan Cross, Kalin Olson, Abagail Wieling
• Creighton — Ashleigh Avecilla, Morgyn Christiansen, Ashtyn Fritz, Conner Hammer, Jace Hoferer, Jordyn Kuhl*, Anthony Morrill, Madeline York
• Crofton — Julie Jones, Karmen Koch, Kaylee Koch, Aubree Potts*, Taylor Schieffer*, Anna Steffen, Hope Steffen*, Brittany Tramp
• Fordyce — Jacob Keiser
• Hartington — Riley Arens, Elly Becker, Rex Becker, Isaac Bruning, Makenna Clarkson, Katelyn Fischer, Ashley Hamilton*, Kaitlyn Heimes*, Katelyn Heine, Keyan Joachimsen, Kayden Jueden, Evelina Krie, Matthew Meisenheimer, Shaye Morten, Brianna Pfund*, Ashley Pick*, Joshua Pinkelman, Madison Sudbeck*, Myles Thoene*, Ann Woockman*
• Laurel — Abigail Bloom, Zachary Dietrich, Ty Erwin, McKenna Leonard, Rebecca Libell, Izac Reifenrath, Raegan Reifenrath*, Kaitlin Stanton, Kaden Swanson, Ashley Wolfgram*, Erica Wolfgram
• Newcastle — Allie Rosener, Alison Tremayne
• Ponca — Blake Bodlak, Kortney Fethkenher*, Kelsey Fields, Sydni Hughes, Kathryn Meister, Ryan Parker, Graci Tangeman, Joel Watchorn, Colson Watchorn Newbrey
• Randolph — Brooklynn Gall, Cutter Haberman, John Munter*, Natalie Munter, Carlie Nordhues, Keely Pinkelman, Dalton Rath, Rachel Rath*, Kylie Thelen, Carlee Thies
• Saint Helena — Haley Klug, Joseph Merkel
• Verdigre — Ethan McCormick
• Wausa — Jordan Booth*, Gracie Dawson, Hannah Hubers*, Ruth Johnson, Tom Lundberg*, Jailynn Story, Dawson Thorell
• Wynot — Whitney Hochstein
• Dakota Dune, SD — Jayden Mitchell
• Elk Point, SD — Emma Kelly
• Parker, SD — Destiny Haas
• Tabor, SD — Madison Hall*
• Volin, SD — Madison Anstine
• Yankton — Chloe Becker*, Gracie Dickes, Trinity Fitch, Nathan Huff, Amy Pierce*, Brooke Solomon
