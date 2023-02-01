Dear Dave,

Earlier this month, my husband and I both were laid off from our jobs within a few days of each other. The layoffs were not our fault. The company is letting several people go as a cost-cutting measure. We cashed in an annuity because our finances have been tight, but the good news is he began training for a new job last week. We don’t have children, so I am interviewing or filling out applications every day. Should we use the cash from the annuity to live on until things are stable again, or should we use it to pay off debt? — Anjanette

