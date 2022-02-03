You know the Bible story, told in all four gospels. Jesus. The disciples. A crowd. Supper time. “Send the crowds away so that they may ... buy food for themselves.” “They need not go away. You give them something to eat.” “All we have here are five loaves and two fish.” “Bring them here to me.” Jesus takes what they have. The people are fed.
I would suggest it is more than a story. It is an invitation. For sure with different characters in different places, but this gospel story is repeated over and over again.
Here is how the story was told by a Catholic priest, remembering his father.
“My father was a baker. Every day a man we called Old Johnny Donovan, would stop by the bakery. John was a bachelor, never did much as far as I could see, just putter around in his garage next to his dilapidated house. Behind our parents’ backs we called him a bum. And every day old John would just happen to drop in at the back of my father’s bakery shop at lunch time, and my dad would always say, ‘John, we have some left over buns. Would you stay and have lunch with us?’ Old John’s standard response was, ‘Well Charlie, I’ve had plenty to eat already, but like yourself, I hate to see good food go to waste.’ Then he would stay and have some buns with my dad and share the local gossip.”
“Even as a kid I was awed by this daily drama, that they both were conning one another. So one summer day, after John had left, I finally asked my dad why he just didn’t come out and say, ‘Hello John, looking for a free lunch again.’ My father said, ‘Well son, it might hurt John’s feelings to say that, and then I could begin to think he was in my debt. The poor are their own gift to us and we owe them.’ He said no more.”
Matthew’s telling of the story begins with these words, “Now when Jesus heard this, he withdrew from there in a boat to a deserted place by himself.” What had Jesus heard?
What he had just heard was the news of the execution of John the Baptist, his cousin, the man who baptized him, who was, in a way, Jesus’ pastor. His pastor had been killed. Jesus was in mourning, a wounded healer; one who understands what it is to be in need of compassion.
Jesus is in charge. The disciples obey. They know it won’t work, but they obey. That’s all Jesus asks of them. And us.
When I was working as a pastor, I would get calls in the middle of the night; someone was in the hospital, and I was asked to come. I would thank the person at the other end of the line, but I was not always thankful. It was 3 in the morning. It was dark outside. It was winter. But I would slide out of bed, plant my feet, put on my clothes, go out the door. Not because I felt like it or because of my great compassion. It was hard to have compassion at 3 in the morning, but one is still able to obey. Jesus has compassion. I was simply obeying an order. “You give them something to eat.” “Bring what you have to me.”
Jesus does not tell the disciples that they have to have more compassion, more faith, that they must pray about it. He tells them simply, just bring what you have. Let’s feed these people.
I am guessing all of us have said from time to time, Oh, how I wish I had a lot of money. I would do some good. If I only had the ability, the talent.
Jesus says, bring what you already have, not what you wish you had, what you hope someday to bring, but bring now what God has already blessed you with and we will do a good thing.
The Presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Elizabeth Eaton, some years ago wrote: “... no matter how bleak a congregation’s circumstances seem to be, there already exists some capacity in that congregation for mission and ministry. We are not helpless people ... God has already given us what we need to participate with God in the work of God’s kingdom. Too often we lapse into a paralysis of grief or anxiety or nostalgia that renders us incapable of seeing anything but scarcity.”
Jesus fed those people not because they were nice to him or because they were hardworking, or because they deserved it. He fed them because they were hungry, just as he healed people because they were sick.
One translation of the story concludes with: “And all ate and were satisfied.” All were satisfied. Jesus is tickled. The disciples are giddy. The crowd is full. All were satisfied. Because Jesus is obeyed. Because the disciples bring what they have.
Always, always, there is a great crowd of people in need, so many as to overwhelm us and the temptation is to do nothing. “Send the crowds away ...” “We have nothing here but five loaves and two fish.”
A guy goes to his neighbor and asks to borrow his ax. The neighbor says, sorry, I can’t let you have it. I have to use it to shave. The man says, that’s a silly excuse, and the neighbor replies when you don’t want to do something, one excuse is as good as another.
I can hear the disciples, one saying, we have nothing here, and then another disciple chimes in, well, that’s not strictly true, we do have five loaves, and then another pipes up, and we also have two fish. At first they have nothing, then they take inventory, and find that they do have something, not as much as they would like, but something.
Jesus says, “Bring what you have to me.”
