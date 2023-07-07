New At The Library Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 8, 2023ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Between the Woman” by Megan Abbott• “Cross Down” by James Patterson• “Exiles” by Jane Harper• “Famous in a Small Town” by Viola Shipman• “The Fine Print” by Lauren Asher• “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand• “Force of Nature” by Jane Harper• “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros• “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See• “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood• “A Midsummer Night’s Scheme” by Harper Kincaid• “The Paris Daughter” by Kristin Harmel• “The Quiet Tenant” by Clémence Michallon• “The Scourge Between Stars” by Ness Brown• “Unfortunately Yours” by Tessa Bailey• “Wrangling the Rancher” by Diana Palmer———Nonfiction• “The Book of Pet Love & Loss” by Sara Bader• “Home is Where the Eggs Are” by Molly Yeh• “Never Give Up” by Tom Brokaw• “An Ordinary Man” by Richard Norton Smith• “Teachers: The Ones I Can’t Forget” by Martin Fletcher• “The Wisdom of Morrie” by Morrie Schwartz• “Y’All Eat Yet?” by Miranda LambertYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game” by Nancy Springer• “French Kissing in New York” by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau• “To Shape a Dragon’s Breath” by Moniquill Blackgoose ———Nonfiction• “Money Out Loud” by Berna AnatJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Girl Stuff” series book 1-3 by Lisi Harrison• “The One and Only Ruby” by Katherine Appplegate• “The Wild Robot Escapes” by Peter Brown———Nonfiction• “Around the World in 80 Musical Instruments” by Nancy Dickmann• “Killer Underwear Invasion” by Elise Gravel• “Not-So-Common Cent$” from National Geographic KidsEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “Everybody!: You, Me & Us” by Elise Gravel• “The Glow Show” by Susi Schaefer• “Stella and the Mystery of the Missing Tooth” by Clothilde Ewing• “Uni Joins the Team” an Amy Krouse Rosenthal book• “Uni’s Wish for Wings” an Amy Krouse Rosenthal book———Nonfiction• “Delivery Drivers” by Meg Gaertner• “Librarians” by Meg Gaertner• “Police Officers” by Meg Gaertner• “Scavenger Hunt Series” by Bela DavisADULT DVDs• “Avatar: The Way of Water”• “Tulsa King: Season 1”JUNIOR DVDs• “Paw Patrol: Everest”———Curbside pickup is available! Build begins on Wyoming-to-California power line amid growing wind power concern (1)Woman whose sexual abuser was set free seeks new ruling after losing lawsuit against prosecutor (1)A Growing Trend In SD (1)
