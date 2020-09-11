The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management warns the public of potentially fraudulent letters regarding COVID-19 results.
The office has received reports of people receiving letters from a medical provider or the South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH) stating that they have tested positive for COVID-19.
If you are tested for COVID-19 and are positive, you will receive a phone call, not a letter stating that information. That call will come from either your health care provider or the SDDOH. You will never receive a letter stating that you are COVID-19 positive. Positive cases will be contacted by phone so that individuals can be given further instructions on what to do. You will probably have questions about what to do next, and they want to be there to support you. That is why these professionals are calling people who are positive.
You may receive a letter rather than a phone call if you test negative for COVID-19.
Officials from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C., and the SDDOH have confirmed that they will never send letters stating that a person has tested COVID-19 positive. If you have received one of these letters, notify the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management.
If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.