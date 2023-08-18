HURON — A wide variety of western, rodeo and specialty events will be held all around the fairgrounds during the South Dakota State Fair.
Here is a look at some of the attractions. For a full list of events, to register, or learn more, visit www.sdstatefair.com:
WESTERN AND RODEO EVENTS
• Team sorting and penning jackpot in the North Arena on Aug. 29-31. Cash prizes available. Contact Gary Garbe at 605-461-3924 or Clinton Olinger 605-770-1157 for more information.
• S.D. Stock Dog Association Stock Dog Clinic and South Dakota Stock Dog Association Stock Dog Trials at Hippodrome on Aug. 30-31. Contact Dale Duxbury at 605-354-2656 for more information.
• Team roping in the North Arena on Sept. 1. Cash prizes available. Contact Jared Lynch at 605-212-8917 for more information.
• Rodney Yost Horsemanship Demonstration on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3. South of the Hippodrome.
• Turn & Burn Barrel Racing at the Hippodrome on Sept. 2. Cash prizes available. Entries open Aug. 21- 31. Text Brianna at 605-777.5883 to enter.
• Horse Soccer Tournament at the Hippodrome Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Registration required. Contact Nicki at 605-350-3787 for more information.
• South Dakota Youth Timed Event Championship Rodeo in North Arena on Sept. 2-3, sponsored by Double D Western, Panhandle Slim, and Heine Seeds. For more information, contact Jason Edelman 605-350-5000.
• Ranch Rodeo at the Hippodrome Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. Cash prizes available. Pre-entry required by Aug. 29. Contact Lindsey Brewer at 605-354-2532 for more information.
• Draft Horse Show at the Hippodrome on Monday, Sept. 4. Entry deadline is Aug. 31. To register, visit https://sdsf.fairwire.com/.
SPECIALTY EVENTS
• Karaoke Rendezvous preliminary competition at the Midway Roadhouse Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Competition finals held on Saturday, Sept. 2. Cash prizes available.
• Dakota Star presented by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union preliminary competitions at Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage Sept.1-3. Competition Finals are held on Sept. 4. Cash prizes available.
• South Dakota Retailers Association third annual Best Bagger Competition sponsored by Associated Wholesale Grocers and NW French and Associates at Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage on Sept. 2.
• Classic Car Show at the Centennial Stage on Sept. 2. Pre-registration is required.
• Diaper Derby at the Farm Bureau Dakotaland Stage on Sept. 2.
• Antique Tractor Show sponsored by Stan’s Inc. at the Centennial Stage on Sept. 3. Pre-registration is required.
• Family Heirloom Recipe Contest at the Women’s Building Kitchen for recipes at least 50 years old. Recipes must be brought to the fair by Sept. 3 to be entered.
• LEGO competition by age group at the Arts & Education Building on Sept.4. Prizes available.
More information on all events and registration for specialty events can be found on the South Dakota State Fair website, www.sdstatefair.com, under the Fair Special Events section.
The 2023 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 4. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 30. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
