Interchange, Inc. met on Monday, Aug. 22, at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 11 members present. One member joined via Zoom.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 9:49 pm
Interchange, Inc. met on Monday, Aug. 22, at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 11 members present. One member joined via Zoom.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, shared some physical improvements happening at the Mead along with upcoming events. Sherri Rodgers-Conti, Southeast CASA, spoke on behalf of United Way/Spark and invited members to participate in a coffee crawl coming up on Sept. 2. Attendees will visit RTEC, ABS, and Cornerstones Career Learning Center. Sheila Kuchta, Avera Foundation, announced the Grand Give fundraising event to be held on September 10 at Mazing Acres.
Dana Schmidt introduced Dave Mingo, City of Yankton Director of Economic and Community Development, as the day’s speaker. Mr. Mingo shared the city’s Active Transportation Plan. He also provided updates on various projects in progress around town including the wastewater treatment plant, Paradigm Technologies, Manitou, Genesis Farms, Embroidery and Screen Works, and the mall.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 29, at noon at Minerva’s. Becky Wiswall, Yankton Thrive, will be sharing the new Leadership Yankton program and other things happening at Thrive.
There will be no meeting on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
