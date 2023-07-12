MATTHEW RUSCH
The 78th Legal Operations Detachment, Los Alamitos, California, has announced the retirement of Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Rusch. The detachment held a ceremony recognizing his 27-year army career on June 4th.
LTC Rusch graduated from Vermillion High School in 1992, from Creighton University (cum laude), in 1996 and from the U.S.D. Law School (summa cum laude), in 1999. Rusch was commissioned as an Army officer through the Creighton University ROTC program and went on active duty following his graduation from Law School. During his active-duty military career, LTC Rusch served at Ft. Riley, Kansas, and Ft. Lewis, Washington, and was deployed to Iraq in 2003 as the Judge Advocate for the 62nd Medical Brigade.
In 2004, Lieutenant Colonel Rusch transferred to the Army Reserve where he has served with the Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base, the 1st Infantry Division at Ft. Riley, Kansas, the 8th Legal Support Organization at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa, and as the Command Judge Advocate for the 561st Regional Support Group in Elkhorn, Nebraska. More recently LTC Rusch has served as the S1/S3 officer with the 214th Legal Operations Detachment, Ft. Snelling, Minnesota and as the Team Director with the 78th Legal Operations Detachment, Los Alamitos, California.
During his military career, LTC Rusch has received numerous awards: the Parachutist Badge, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Joint Meritorious Unit Award (1 Oak Leaf Cluster).
LTC Rusch is the son of Art and Lana Rusch of Vermillion. He is married to the former Lorraine Lazure of Omaha, Nebraska, and they have three sons. In his civilian career Rusch practices law with the Omaha law firm of Erickson/Sederstrom.
