South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) is offering scholarships to high school seniors and college students whose parents or guardians are current members of South Dakota Farm Bureau and have been for at least two years.
Applicants can consider an agriculture-focused or community-focused scholarship, depending on their major and experience with agriculture. Scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in a four-year program or those pursuing a two-year degree at a vocational school. Additionally, scholarships are not limited to high school seniors; students can apply at any point in their college level.
“Thanks to the leadership of SDFB past president Richard Ekstrum and his wife Agnes, the SDFB scholarship has helped young people in higher education since 2005,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB Executive Director. “We are pleased to once again honor young people with financial awards to help make their educational goals a reality.”
The SDFB scholarship fund was established in 2005 by the Ekstrums. Richard served as South Dakota Farm Bureau president from 1975–1995.
March 15, 2023, is the deadline to apply. The scholarship application can be found at www.sdfbf.org.
VFW AUXILIARY SCHOLARSHIPS
The following scholarships remain available through the VFW Auxiliary:
• Young American Art is open to all students, including homeschooled students, in grade 9-12. Students must attend school in the state of the sponsoring Auxiliary. The deadline is midnight on March 21 to the local Auxiliary.
• Illustration America is an art contest for students in grades K-8th. Contest is open to all students in grades K-8 who are enrolled in a public, private, parochial or home study program in the United States. Forms can be found at vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities. Student does not have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to participate. Student entries must be submitted to the local VFW Auxiliary by March 21.
Information is available at the Post, high school guidance counselor, middle school guidance counselor, elementary principal or complete information at youthscholarships@vfw.org or contact Kathy Ryken at 665-8667 or ldkry7074@vyn.midco.net.
Continuing Education Scholarship is open to any Auxiliary member (who has belonged for at least one year), spouse, son or daughter with a financial need and at least 18 years old. Deadline to National is Feb. 15. Information is available at Post, Email infor@vfwauxiliary.org or www.vfwauxiliary.org or Kathy Ryken at 665-8667 or ldkry7074@vyn.midco.net.
