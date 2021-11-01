Scholastics Nov 1, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BON HOMMEFirst Quarter 2021-22HIGH SCHOOL Merit RollSeniors — Karissa Boyd, Ava Brandt, Karsten Kozak, Elizabeth Soukup, Kendra Spulak, Camille Sykora, Carter UeckerJuniors — Jaden Kortan, Logan WincklerSophomores — Olivia Bures, Jacob Cuka, Easton MudderFreshmen — Madison Frank, Jackson Kaul, Hunter Lhotak, Landon Schmidt, Jaden Sedlacek, Isabella Sestak———‘A’ Honor RollSeniors — Jacob Denton, Elijah Eastman, Nathaniel Hall, Jillian Navratil, DJ RuebJuniors — Marcus Carson, Cayden Himes, Trey Kaul, Wesley Kaul, Riley Rothschadl, Landon Smith, Daryan StoebnerSophomores — Mage Bertrand, Jackson Caba, Chapin Cooper, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Joslynn Jaeger, Brock Kotalik, Clay Muller, Tristan Simek, Jace Toupal, Jurni VavruskaFreshmen — Kendra Bechtold, Gram Gause, Kenadee Kozak, Raelee Lanphear, Adley Scheuerman, Aspen Schonebaum, Anahwyn Soukup, Kolton Vlcek———‘B’ Honor RollSeniors — Drew Hejna, Aidan Martin, Matthew RezacJuniors — Isaac Crownover, Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Emy Jewell, Memphis Kaul, Nathan Meyer, Coen Scheuerman, Rylynn Wickstrom Sophomores — Landon Bares, Gavin Buchholz, Rhett Connors, Peyton Eckert, Greeley Goeden, Erica Guthmiller, Steven Neth, Gracie Pechous, Amber Pisano, Alexys Rueb, Stacy Ruelas Hertz, Elyse Torsney, Evan UlmerFreshmen — Mylee Branaugh, Cameron Cooper, Taryn Crites, Peyton Hellmann, Waylon Luke, Grace Sanders, Breece Slade, Bane Wickett———MIDDLE SCHOOLMerit Roll8th Grade — Luke Guthmiller, Addison Hovorka7th Grade — Cale Cooper, Caleb Cuka, Jersie Schonebaum6th Grade — Claire Guthmiller, Levi Hogue———‘A’ Honor Roll8th Grade — Olivia Kaul7th Grade — Major Aarstad, Isaiah Crownover, Chandra Jelsma, Cooper Mudder, Emma Schenkel, Catherine Uecker6th Grade — Devin Krueger, Ethan Wagner, Adalyn Zomer———‘B’ Honor Roll8th Grade — Danni Kotalik, Joslynn Navratil, Aubrey Peterka, Taycee Ranek, Zachary Schlaefli, Tarynn Torsney7th Grade — Maxwell Beran, Calvin Caba, Sabrina Cropper, Sadie Knoll, Roper Lhotak, Haylee McKeown, Kallie Meyer, Addison Reynolds, Carter Smith, Hunter Sobotka, Emersyn Tucker6th Grade — Michael Branaugh, Owen Bures, Mason Carda, Rylan Jelsma, Hannah Kracht, Brody Krueger, Brodie Melichar, Madden Merkwan, Izaac Richards, Marla Sayler, Arryanna Schnetzer, Chloey Sedlacek, Remington Shoemaker, Levi Welch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Oct 29, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Program Technician - USDA Farm Service Agency Oct 30, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMichael RokusekLake Andes Man Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge, Awaits Sentence On Aggravated EludingSentencing Postponed For VFW Embezzlement Case‘A Chance At Life’Lattie Jr. And Carol DraughonHoffners Recognized As Yankton Citizens Of The YearBucks Roll Into 11AA Semifinals‘One Of The Good Guys’Ricky PeitzJohn Lucas Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (32)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (18)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (18)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)A Scandal Of Trusts (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Letter: Boundaries (5)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.