BON HOMME

First Quarter 2021-22

HIGH SCHOOL

Merit Roll

Seniors — Karissa Boyd, Ava Brandt, Karsten Kozak, Elizabeth Soukup, Kendra Spulak, Camille Sykora, Carter Uecker

Juniors — Jaden Kortan, Logan Winckler

Sophomores — Olivia Bures, Jacob Cuka, Easton Mudder

Freshmen — Madison Frank, Jackson Kaul, Hunter Lhotak, Landon Schmidt, Jaden Sedlacek, Isabella Sestak

———

‘A’ Honor Roll

Seniors — Jacob Denton, Elijah Eastman, Nathaniel Hall, Jillian Navratil, DJ Rueb

Juniors — Marcus Carson, Cayden Himes, Trey Kaul, Wesley Kaul, Riley Rothschadl, Landon Smith, Daryan Stoebner

Sophomores — Mage Bertrand, Jackson Caba, Chapin Cooper, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Joslynn Jaeger, Brock Kotalik, Clay Muller, Tristan Simek, Jace Toupal, Jurni Vavruska

Freshmen — Kendra Bechtold, Gram Gause, Kenadee Kozak, Raelee Lanphear, Adley Scheuerman, Aspen Schonebaum, Anahwyn Soukup, Kolton Vlcek

———

‘B’ Honor Roll

Seniors — Drew Hejna, Aidan Martin, Matthew Rezac

Juniors — Isaac Crownover, Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Emy Jewell, Memphis Kaul, Nathan Meyer, Coen Scheuerman, Rylynn Wickstrom

Sophomores — Landon Bares, Gavin Buchholz, Rhett Connors, Peyton Eckert, Greeley Goeden, Erica Guthmiller, Steven Neth, Gracie Pechous, Amber Pisano, Alexys Rueb, Stacy Ruelas Hertz, Elyse Torsney, Evan Ulmer

Freshmen — Mylee Branaugh, Cameron Cooper, Taryn Crites, Peyton Hellmann, Waylon Luke, Grace Sanders, Breece Slade, Bane Wickett

———

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Merit Roll

8th Grade — Luke Guthmiller, Addison Hovorka

7th Grade — Cale Cooper, Caleb Cuka, Jersie Schonebaum

6th Grade — Claire Guthmiller, Levi Hogue

———

‘A’ Honor Roll

8th Grade — Olivia Kaul

7th Grade — Major Aarstad, Isaiah Crownover, Chandra Jelsma, Cooper Mudder, Emma Schenkel, Catherine Uecker

6th Grade — Devin Krueger, Ethan Wagner, Adalyn Zomer

———

‘B’ Honor Roll

8th Grade — Danni Kotalik, Joslynn Navratil, Aubrey Peterka, Taycee Ranek, Zachary Schlaefli, Tarynn Torsney

7th Grade — Maxwell Beran, Calvin Caba, Sabrina Cropper, Sadie Knoll, Roper Lhotak, Haylee McKeown, Kallie Meyer, Addison Reynolds, Carter Smith, Hunter Sobotka, Emersyn Tucker

6th Grade — Michael Branaugh, Owen Bures, Mason Carda, Rylan Jelsma, Hannah Kracht, Brody Krueger, Brodie Melichar, Madden Merkwan, Izaac Richards, Marla Sayler, Arryanna Schnetzer, Chloey Sedlacek, Remington Shoemaker, Levi Welch

