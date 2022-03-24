Thirteen men from Centerville and surrounding communities have been rehearsing for upcoming performances of “The Living Last Supper,” a drama written by Ernest K. Emurian, based on Jesus and His 12 apostles moments after Jesus declares that one of them will betray Him.
It has been four years since the production was last presented in Centerville and other area churches due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, and these gentlemen are ready to take this ministry into various churches again.
This year, there is a mix of veteran performers and several new cast members that include Tim Ritter, Jim Nelson, Kevin Hecht, Tim Bjordal, Dave Stephenson, Jon Marohl, Pastor Maxwell Whitehead, Justin Knutson, Dean Knutson, Steven Holmberg, Zech Stake, Matt Hybertson and Daniel Knutson. The Rev. Dr. Carroll Marohl, pastor of Spirit of Hope Church in Scotland, will provide narration, and area musicians will once again add various music selections.
Performances are set for Holy Week, including: Palm Sunday, April 10, 5 p.m. at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville; Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. at Riverview Reformed Church in Yankton; Tuesday, April 12, 7 p.m. at Spring Valley Lutheran Church in rural Viborg; and Wednesday, April 13, 7 p.m. at Redeemer Free Lutheran Church in Canton.
No admission required, but a free-will offering will be collected each night and given to a local charity of the organizers’ choosing.
If you have questions regarding any of the performances, contact Vonni Knutson at 605-563-2390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.