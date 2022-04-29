Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 30, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Carolina Built” by Kianna Alexander
• “Crimson Summer” by Heather Graham
• “Every Cold People” by Sarah Manguso
• “A Family Affair” by Robyn Carr
• “Free Love” by Tessa Hadley
• “Getting Clean with Stevie Green” by Swan Huntley
• “Honey Roasted” by Cleo Coyle
• “Impossible to Forget” by Imogen Clark
• “A Lullaby for Witches” by Hester Fox
• “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” by Allison Pataki
• “No Land to Light On” by Yara Zgheib
• “The Orchard” by Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry
• “Other People’s Cloths” by Calla Henkel
• “Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Transgression” by Joshua Hood
• “Run and Hide” by Pankaj Mishra
• “Sea Glass Cottage” by Irene Hannon
• “The Swimmers” by Julie Otsuka
• “The Unsinkable Greta James” by Jennifer E. Smith
• “Velorio” by Xavier Navarro Aquino
• “The Wonders” by Elena Medel
Nonfiction
• “30 Dakota Prairie Bread Recipes” by Loretta Sorensen
• “The Afghanistan Papers” by Craig Whitlock
• “Born of Lake and Plains” by Anne F. Hyde
• “How to Raise an Intuitive Eater” by Summer Brooks
• “The Naked Don’t Fear the Water” by Matthieu Aikins
• “Saving Yellowstone” by Megan Kate Nelson
• “Self-Made Boss” by Jackie Reses
• “The Teen Interpreter” by Terri Apter
• “Tell Me Everything” by Erika Krouse
• “Tired as F*ck” by Caroline Dooner
• “The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia” by Austin Rogers
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World” by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
• “The Book of Living Secrets” by Madeleine Roux
• “Message Not Found” by Dante Medema
• “One for All” by Lillie Lainoff
• “So This is Ever After” by F.T. Lukens
• “This Golden State” by Marit Weisenberg
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Haunted Library” by Dori Hillstad Butler
• “One Great Gnome” by Jeff Dinardo
• “The Runaway” by Kate O’Hearn
• “Turtles in Paradise” graphic novel by Jennifer L. Holm
• “We are Wolves” by Katrina Nannestad
• “A Whale of the Wild” by Rosanne Parry
Nonfiction
• “Canals and Dams!” by Anita Yasuda
• “Castles” by Laura Buller
• “Making Memories” by Amy Tangerine
• “South Dakota” by Jo S. Kittinger
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Climb On!” by Baptiste Paul
• “Hello, Dark” by Wai Mei Wong
• “In the Garden with Flori” by Sonja Danowski
• “Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise
• “The Library Fish” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli
• “Nour’s Secret Library” by Wafa’ Tarnowska
• “Star the Elephant” by Remy Lai
Nonfiction
• “Dolphins” by Julie Murray
• “Great White Sharks” by Leo Statts
• “Narwhals” by Jessie Alkire
• “Octopuses” by Emma Bassier
• “Tsunamis” by Andrea Rivera
• “We Ask Permission” by Lydia Bowers
ADULT DVDs
• “C’Mon C’Mon”
• “Desperate Riders”
• “The King’s Daughter”
• “Marry Me”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Arthur: Believe in Yourself!”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
