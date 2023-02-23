If you have all the necessary equipment, all the recipe ingredients and you’ve made bread before, what could go wrong?
Here are some points to check to ensure you produce the beautiful loaf you’re anticipating.
1. Accurate measuring is important when you bake bread. A few tablespoons more or less of either liquid ingredients or flour can make a significant difference in your dough and your final results.
I prefer to use glass measuring cups because sitting them on a level surface quickly reveals my measuring accuracy.
2. If you’re warming your recipe liquid to a temperature range of 105 to 110 degrees (Fahrenheit) to boost your yeast activity, take into account how any other ingredients added to the liquid affect that temperature. Those ingredients would include milk, sweetener (such as sugar), etc. Even stirring your recipe liquid with a cold spoon will take away some of the heat.
3. If you’re mixing your dough with a hand or stand mixer, you’ll want to develop a method for warming the mixer bowl and beaters, so they don’t detract from your dough temperature. If your kitchen is quite cool while you’re baking bread, just the cool air temperature will affect your dough.
4. For bread machine users, don’t be afraid to check on the texture of your dough once it has mixed for several minutes. Open the bread machine lid to see if the dough is pulling away from the sides of the bread machine canister. That’s what you want to see.
5. It that’s not happening, add two tablespoons of flour or ¼ cup of flour at a time till the dough is less sticky. Too much flour will produce a dry loaf.
However, if the dough is too dry, you can add water one tablespoon at a time to moisten it. This should only take a few seconds. Of course, use warm liquid to help preserve your desired dough temperature.
6. Making your own bread takes some time, and there are ways to trim that down, but don’t reduce kneading times below 10 minutes. It takes both yeast action and gluten activity to produce that picture-perfect rise. To streamline bread baking, measure all the dry ingredients (except yeast) and store them in a quart jar, which holds up to 4 cups of flour.
7. Be sure to warm your bread pan before you place the dough into it for its final rise. If you check your pan for warmth (especially in winter), you’ll be surprised at how cool it is. Hot water for 30 seconds will warm it up.
8. While you need a warm environment for your final rise, avoid making it too warm. If your oven (or other rising area) is more than 120 degrees, yeast may push the dough high early in the rise and it could fall when you bake it.
Don’t be discouraged if you encounter some issues at first. Knowing how to produce fresh, delicious homemade bread will be well worth your effort!
Find more recipes and bread-baking tips at www.lorettasorensen.com along with the link to purchase her books “30 Dakota Prairie Bread Recipes and the Art and Science Behind Making Them” and “Secrets to Baking Your Best Bread Ever.” Follow baking updates on Facebook at Dakota Prairie Breads and on her YouTube channel, Dakota Prairie Breads, or reach her at sorensenlms@gmail.com.
