New at the Yankton Community Library this week: Feb. 13, 2021
———
LARGE PRINT
• “Lazy H Feud” by Ed La Vanway, fiction
• “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, fiction
———
ADULT BOOKS
• “The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus From the Cross” by Jon Meacham, nonfiction
• “Egg Shooters” by Laura Childs, fiction
• “Highland Treasure” by Lyndsay Sands, fiction
• “Kane & Abel” by Jeffrey Archer, fiction
• “Kintu” by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, fiction
• “Murder, She Wrote: Murder in Season” by Jessica Fletcher, fiction
• “Out of Hounds” by Rita Mae Brown, fiction
• “Pianos and Flowers” by Alexander McCall Smith, fiction
• “The Russian” by James Patterson, fiction
• “The Witch Hunter” by Max Seeck, fiction
• “Cocina Delicioso” by Chef Yisus, nonfiction, Espanol
• “Ser mamá: cómo encontrar el balance... sin perder la cabeza!” by Jeannette Torres, nonfiction, Espanol
• “Volver a mí: autoconocimiento para vivir en paz” by Julio Bevione, fiction, Espanol
• “Recuerdame” by Mario Escobar, fiction, Espanol
———
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “A Blade so Black” by L.L. McKinney, fiction
• “Dance of Thieves” by Mary E. Pearson, fiction
• “Hush” by Dylan Farrow, fiction
• “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn, fiction
• “The Unleashed” by Danielle Vega, fiction
———
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Flying High: The Story of Gymnastics Champion Simone Biles” by Michelle Meadows, nonfiction
• “Big Blue & Polly” by Mike Dykstra, fiction
• “Halloween, Here I Come!” by D.J. Steinberg, fiction
———
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “My Corner of The Ring: a Memoir From a Champ” by Jesselyn Silva, nonfiction
• “The Best of Iggy” by Annie Barrows, fiction
• “The Baby-sitters Club: Logan Likes Mary Anne!” by Ann M. Martin, fiction, graphic novel
———
ADULT DVDs
• “Cobra Kai,” season 1 & 2, fiction
• “A Valentine’s Match,” fiction
• “The War with Grandpa,” fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
