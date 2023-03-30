Holy Week at the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) will begin, fittingly, with both celebration and solemnity as members and visitors gather for Palm Sunday worship on Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m., in the historic sanctuary at Fifth and Walnut.

The traditional distribution of palms will be accompanied by special music featuring the church’s adult choir, children’s choir, and handbells. “Hosanna! Blessed Is He!” by Charlotte Judge and Katie Houts will be sung by the choirs (directed by Jennifer Powell) and accompanied by several members of the young people’s handbell ensemble (directed by Pam Kettering) and, on piano, Ted Powell, the church organist.

