Holy Week at the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) will begin, fittingly, with both celebration and solemnity as members and visitors gather for Palm Sunday worship on Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m., in the historic sanctuary at Fifth and Walnut.
The traditional distribution of palms will be accompanied by special music featuring the church’s adult choir, children’s choir, and handbells. “Hosanna! Blessed Is He!” by Charlotte Judge and Katie Houts will be sung by the choirs (directed by Jennifer Powell) and accompanied by several members of the young people’s handbell ensemble (directed by Pam Kettering) and, on piano, Ted Powell, the church organist.
Another highlight of the service will be the confirmation of four young people who have chosen to join the church officially: Iyana Becker (parents, Carolyn and Doyle Becker), Alexi Fluke (parents, Brent and Kim Fluke), Rosina Phillips (parents, Chris and Natasha Phillips), and Conner Svatos (parents, Dennis and Kerry Evans and Josh and Miranda Svatos). Each will read aloud their personal statements of faith, and the congregation will participate in a blessing of the class’s special project — raising funds to purchase flip-flops, sunscreen, and towels for distribution to Banquet guests this summer.
Each confirmand has been accompanied on this part of their faith journey by a mentor, an adult they have chosen from the congregation. This class’s mentors were Duke Ellingson (Conner Svatos), Lisa Opsahl (Iyana Becker), Kathryn Reimler (Rosina Phillips), and Lydia Wentworth (Alexi Fluke).
The service will also include a baptism, as well as the adult choir’s performance of a Lloyd Larson choral arrangement of the popular contemporary Christian song, “I Will Rise,” by Chris Tomlin, Jesse Reeves, Louie Giglio, and Matt Maher. This anthem will look toward Easter and its impact on worshipers, and so will a children’s Easter egg hunt after worship, in the sanctuary.
Also, after the Palm Sunday service, all in attendance are invited to stay for a time of fellowship in Pilgrim Hall, with a special emphasis on congratulating the confirmands and enjoying a cake in their honor. Both the sanctuary and Pilgrim Hall are accessible.
For more information, contact Laura Johnson Andrews, office administrator (605-665-7230; secretary@yanktonucc.org), or visit the church’s website (https://yanktonucc.org), which also includes a YouTube link so the service may be watched live or later if someone cannot join in person.
As is true for every Yankton UCC service, activity, and mission, all are invited and all are truly welcome. Michelle Redman, as director of faith formation, helped lead the church’s confirmation program. The Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan is minister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.