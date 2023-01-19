Mount Marty’s Benedictine Leadership Institute (BLI) builds professional leaders through biannual executive leadership retreats. Over the last few years, the program has earned the dedication of a unique group of leaders in Sioux Falls — the police department.

Every fall and spring since 2020, a member of the Sioux Falls Police Department has joined a BLI cohort for three days of professional leadership training.

