MENNO — Before the rush of the Christmas Season begins, join us as we ‘Celebrate the Birth of Jesus’ in a simpler, old fashioned way.
Make plans to attend the seventh annual Old Fashioned Christmas Worship Service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, (the Stone Church) located six miles south of Menno.
The Worship Service includes a children’s Nativity, the use of an old pump organ, Norwegian and German singing, and candlelight singing all held in a country church with a Chrismon decorated Christmas Tree.
Feel free to come dressed in an older style attire, whether that is from the 1800s, 1940s or simply topping off your attire with Grandma’s Sunday hat or Grandpa’s bibs.
Fellowship and lunch with some ethnic foods will follow.
At this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19, if you are not feeling well or uncomfortable being around others, “please stay at home; we will see you next year.”
