HURON — The South Dakota State Fair and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union invite singers to make their voices heard at the Dakota Star Talent Competition sponsored by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union. More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to Dakota Star division winners.
The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m. Applications are available online at www.sdstatefair.com or at the State Fair Office.
The grand prize winner in the adult division wins a cash prize of $1,000, a recording session, and the title of “Dakota Star.” The winner also can perform on the NorthWestern Energy Freedom Stage during the 2024 South Dakota State Fair and emcee the 2024 Dakota Star talent competition.
The Dakota Star competition is divided into two age groups — Junior (12 through 17 years) and Adult (18 years and older). Soloists, duos and trios are welcome to compete.
Preliminary competition begins on Friday, Sept. 1, and ends on Sunday, Sept. 3. Dakota Star finals will be held on Monday, Sept. 4. The talent competition is held on the NorthWestern Energy Freedom Stage.
The 2023 Dakota Star competition is sponsored by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union. Dakotaland Federal Credit Union has locations in Huron, Volga, Brookings, Madison, Aberdeen, Redfield, DeSmet, Mitchell, Woonsocket and Watertown. With 45,000 Members and $600 million in assets, Dakotaland continues to be locally owned and operated, offering a full line of financial services to its membership since 1935.
The 2023 South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 4. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 30. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
