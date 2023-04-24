Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and four people participating in the meeting via Zoom, two from Yankton, one from Sioux Falls, and one from Wausa, Nebraska.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Pat Acklie-Roth gave the invocation, and Roy Wilcox led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jana Lane who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Walter Rentsch gave the word of the day, “categorical” which means absolute or unqualified. Jeremy Skrenes gave a three-part 15- to 21-minute informational speech titled “Business and Social Media Ethics.” Teresa Rentsch conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to various idioms (unusual sayings and what they mean; a group of words in current usage having a meaning that is not deducible from those of the individual words). Mike Villanueva was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Roy Wilcox evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jana Lane who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Walter Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “categorical” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Pat Acklie-Roth tallied votes for the best table topics response; and Walter Rentsch who was the joke master.
Toastmaster of the Day Jana Lane presented virtual trophies to Jeremy Skrenes for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Walter Rentsch, Jana Lane, Mike Villanueva, and Jeremy Skrenes who all tied for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by President Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.