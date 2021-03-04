Mount Marty University Performing Arts Theatre, in cooperation with MMU Campus Ministries, will present its annual “Stations of the Cross” program during the upcoming March Holy Week. Free and open to the public, the 30-minute theatrical presentation will be shown Tuesday and Wednesday, March 30-31, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors to Marian Auditorium, on the Yankton campus, will open at 6:30 p.m.
Following University COVID policy, socially-distanced general seating is available, temps will be taken, and attendees are required to wear a mask.
A Youth Night is being offered as part of Wednesday evening’s presentation. Youth are invited to join in a meal beginning at 6 p.m. in the Welcome Center, attend “Stations,” with Eucharistic Adoration immediately following. Youth groups are encouraged to RSVP by calling Jordan Foos, Director of Campus Ministries, at 605-668-1392.
This year’s “Stations” will feature local guitarist Mike Hilson, and the Holy Week event is being sponsored by Sacred Heart Church, Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.